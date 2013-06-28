* Dollar up versus yen, dips against the euro
* Fed's Dudley, Powell play down stimulus tapering plan
* Investors square positions on last trading day of quarter
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, June 28 The dollar rose against the yen
on Friday and inched lower against the euro in choppy trade as
investors squared positions on the last trading day of the
quarter.
The U.S. currency's recent rise was tempered by Federal
Reserve officials, who on Thursday sought to play down
expectations that the central bank will soon cut back its
stimulus programme.
"There should be some rebalancing flows going through," said
Richard Falkenhall, FX strategist at SEB Merchant Banking.
"...Markets have reacted (to signals the Fed will scale back
stimulus) like the Fed is going to tighten monetary policy and
that is not the case."
The dollar index, which tracks its performance against a
basket of major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 82.990,
not far from Thursday's 83.171, a peak last reached on June 3.
The index was on track for its second straight week of gains.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.5 percent at
98.92 yen, having hit 99.03 yen earlier, its highest since June
11. A large option expiry was reported at 98.50 yen and
resistance was cited at the 55-day moving average of 99.259 yen.
Some strategists said yield differentials still favoured the
dollar, compared to the yen in particular.
"U.S. bond yields have come off a little bit in the last
couple of days, but I think the environment we're in is still
dollar-positive," said Mitul Kotecha, the global head of
foreign-exchange strategy at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
The 10-year Treasury yield was not far from
Monday's peak of 2.66 percent which was its highest since August
2011, while 10-year Japanese yields traded in a
0.8-0.9 percent range.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3046, inching away
from Wednesday's four-week trough around $1.29845.
Analysts said growing worries about the euro zone's
faltering economy, in contrast to the relative optimism around
the U.S. economy, could hurt the single currency.
While Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week laid out a roadmap
for scaling back its asset-buying stimulus programme if the
economy continued to improve, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi flagged downside risks to growth and said the ECB
was nowhere near exiting its accommodative monetary policy.
Markets will focus on U.S. data later in the day including
Midwest business activity and consumer sentiment for June.