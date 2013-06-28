* Dollar up versus yen, dips against the euro
* Fed's Dudley, Powell play down stimulus tapering plan
* Investors square positions on last trading day of quarter
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 28 The dollar rose against the yen
but slipped against the euro in choppy trade on Friday, as
investors squared positions on the last trading day of the
quarter and the month.
The medium-term outlook remained in favour of the dollar
with investors increasingly pricing in the chances of the U.S.
Federal Reserve beginning to turn down the taps on its asset
purchase programme, perhaps from as early as September.
"Today is dominated by quarter-end flows and one should not
be reading too much into the price moves," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at Barclays. Large funds rebalance their
investment portfolios at the end of the month and the quarter
and their flows and requirements to square positions often
dominate trade on the last trading day.
"The dollar's uptrend remains intact going into next quarter
as we are expecting Fed tapering to start in September. We
forecast euro/dollar to fall to $1.26 in six months and the
dollar to rise to 103 yen in the next three months," Walker
added.
Against the yen the dollar was up 0.8 percent at
99.10 yen, with near term resistance cited at the 55-day moving
average of 99.259 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks its performance against major
currencies, was up marginally at 82.934, not far off
Thursday's 83.171, a peak last reached on June 3. The index was
on track for its second straight week of gains.
But it lost some ground against the euro, with gains
in the dollar partly tempered by Federal Reserve officials, who
on Thursday sought to play down expectations that the central
bank was about to cut back its stimulus programme.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3070, with stop-loss sell
orders cited at $1.3020. Markets will focus on speeches by more
Fed speakers and U.S. data later in the day including Midwest
business activity and consumer sentiment for June.
Deutsche Bank said in a note that a recent drop in euro zone
government yields was likely to weigh on the euro.
Euro zone bonds, like yields on German Bunds, had risen with
U.S. Treasuries but they have started to fall this week after
several European Central Bank officials said that monetary
policy will remain accommodative.
"This (rise in yields) is now reversing, and so rate
differentials which were providing support for the
euro are longer doing so," Deutsche strategists said in a note.
Analysts said growing worries about the euro zone's
faltering economy, in contrast to the relative optimism around
the U.S. economy, could hurt the single currency.
This week European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
flagged up downside risks to growth and said the ECB was nowhere
near exiting its accommodative monetary policy.