* Political tension in Portugal weighs on euro
* Euro hits 5-week low versus dollar, falls 1 pct vs yen
* Dollar index hits 5-week high, but dollar/yen falls
* Expectations of Fed's reduction of stimulus support dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 3 The euro hit a five-week low
against a broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday after rising
political tension in Portugal pushed up the borrowing costs of
peripheral euro zone countries.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2923, its lowest
since late May.
More losses could bring it towards the mid-May trough just
below $1.28, although analysts said traders may be cautious
about selling the currency too aggressively before a European
Central Bank decision on Thursday.
The dollar rose as investors positioned for jobs data on
Friday that could add to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
will begin to reduce monetary stimulus. The dollar index
hit a five-week peak of 83.717.
"Portugal is by far the biggest focus," said Derek Halpenny,
European Head of Global Currency Research at BTMU.
"For the euro this is a slow grind lower ... The euro has
been fairly resilient against the dollar and the market will
initially treat this with caution but it is clearly a euro
negative."
On Tuesday, Portugal's prime minister refused to accept the
resignation of his foreign minister in a growing political
crisis. Portuguese media reported on Wednesday that two more
government ministers were preparing to tender their resignation.
Portuguese bond yields soared while Portuguese
equities tumbled. Spanish and Italian
bond yields also rose as traders worried that
troubles in Portugal could reignite the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro fell more than one percent against the safe-haven
yen to 129.01 yen on EBS trading platform.
Euro falls against the yen helped push the dollar down 0.7
percent to 99.98 yen, but analysts said a solid non-farm
payrolls report on Friday would push the U.S. currency back up
again. U.S. private payrolls figures due at 1215 GMT could also
give the dollar a lift.
Traders were cautious before a U.S. market holiday on
Thursday that could spark volatile movements due to low volumes.
However, the dollar is expected to stay broadly supported on
expectations the Fed will scale back stimulus while other
central banks are more likely to ease policy.
"Most believe that the Fed is mostly likely to taper at some
point in 2013, so it's kind of like 'heads I win, tails you
lose,'" said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak in New York.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar slid to a
near three-year low of $0.9052 after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens said he was surprised by the resilience
of the Australian dollar.