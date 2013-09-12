* Dollar near two-week lows against a currency basket
* Euro/dollar and dollar/yen one-week implied vols jump
* Carney's comments lift sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 12 The euro fell on Thursday after
euro zone industrial output contracted in July, but the dollar
failed to make much headway against a basket of currencies amid
nervousness before next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Sterling cut losses against the dollar and hit a
session high against the euro after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney showed no apparent unease over rising bond
yields.
With the threat of an immediate U.S. attack on Syria waning,
the focus is on next week's Federal Reserve meeting, when the
Fed is expected to kick start its stimulus withdrawal programme.
But given that the U.S. jobs market is still not picking up
pace, it may sound a dovish note.
The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.3295, with the
single currency hitting a session low of $1.3283 after the euro
zone data showed industrial production fell 1.5 percent in July,
compared with a 0.1 percent increase forecast.
The euro fell more sharply against the yen,
falling 0.7 percent to 131.97 yen while against the pound, it
was trading weak near a recent 7-1/2 month low.
The euro's losses should have lifted the dollar index
. But it was flat on the day at 81.524, not far from a
two-week low of 81.410 struck earlier in the session.
"Going into the Fed meeting, people are wondering how much
tapering it will do," said Mankash Jain, head of FX and
Investment Management, Solo Capital a London-based hedge fund.
"We are not going short dollars into the meeting and believe
there is an upside. We are definitely not long euros, either,
given the data from the euro zone isn't great."
Since last Friday's disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, markets have tempered their expectations for any
aggressive stimulus withdrawal by the Fed. That has led
investors to trim long dollar positions built on expectations
the Fed will unwind stimulus by a much larger amount.
That view was expressed in the dollar/yen pair which
fell from a seven-week high of 100.62 yen hit on Wednesday to
99.40 yen, down 0.5 percent on the day.
"It looks like the Fed will only make a modest $10 billion
tapering next week. So investors are adjusting their positions
accordingly," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at
Rabobank. "The Fed will be very careful with tapering and will
probably only dip its toe."
NERVOUSNESS IN THE OPTIONS MARKET
Citi economists expect $10-15 billion of Fed tapering and no
change to the withdrawal timetable, an outcome that Steven
Englander, Citi's global head of G10 FX Strategy, said would be
neutral, or even slightly hawkish, relative to expectations.
Reflecting the nervousness before the Fed meeting,
euro/dollar and dollar/yen one-week implied volatilities - a
gauge of how sharp price swings will be in the near term - shot
up.
The one-week euro/dlr implied vol was trading at
around 7.85 percent, much higher than the one-month implied vol
which was at around 7.2 percent. The one-week dollar/yen implied
vols were also trading above one-month implied vols.
While near term volatility in the currency market has picked
up, stock markets have remained calm. The European stock market
volatility index was lower while the Wall Street's
favourite fear index, the VIX, ended down on Wednesday.