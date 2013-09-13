* Nikkei newspaper says Obama to name Summers soon
* Source 'uncertain', but report boosts dollar - trader
* Markets focused on next week's Fed meeting
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Sept 13 The dollar rose broadly on
Friday, as uncertainty over future U.S. monetary policy was
fanned by a Japanese newspaper report saying Lawrence Summers
would soon be named to head the Federal Reserve.
Business daily Nikkei said the White House was expected to
announce the decision after the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting, at
which it is expected to trim its bond buying.
Former treasury secretary Summers is seen as less dovish
than Janet Yellen, the other leading candidate to replace Ben
Bernanke, whose term ends next January.
Traders said the report gave the dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields an added lift.
"The source is a little uncertain but nevertheless it is a
factor helping the dollar, there is no question about that,"
said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies was up 0.1
percent on the day at 81.624, edging away from a two-week
low of 81.356 set on Thursday.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a peak around 2.957 percent
, up from Thursday's close of 2.905 percent.
U.S. retail sales and sentiment data due later on Friday
could provide an extra boost to the dollar if they come in above
market expectations.
The main focus remains on next week's Fed policy meeting.
Following last Friday's uninspiring U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, many traders and analysts expect the central bank to
announce a modest $10 billion reduction in its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying programme.
A much larger number would be seen as hawkish and boost the
dollar.
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 99.72 yen, off
an intraday high of 99.98 yen hit after the Nikkei report.
Earlier, the dollar rose against the yen after the
government raised its view on the economy for the seventh time
this year because of rising capital expenditure.
"In my view, anything that seems to edge away from deflation
pressures is more negative for the yen," said Mitul Kotecha,
head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in
Hong Kong.
The euro slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, with the
single currency easing 0.1 percent to $1.3292.