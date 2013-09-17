* Euro gains as German ZEW at highest since April 2010
* But rise limited as focus centres on U.S. Fed meeting
* Dollar dips, seen in tight range before decision on Weds
* Markets expect modest tapering of stimulus by Fed
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 17 The euro rose against the dollar
on Tuesday after a German sentiment survey rose more than
forecast, but gains were limited before a Federal Reserve
meeting expected to result in a cut in stimulus.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3360, nearing a
peak of $1.3385 hit on Monday, its highest since late August.
The German ZEW think tank's economic sentiment poll rose to
49.6 from 42.0 in August to reach its highest level since April
2010, suggesting a growing sense of financial wellbeing that
could support Chancellor Angela Merkel's chances of winning a
third term in Sunday's election.
The euro's gains were limited, however, with traders
reluctant to make fresh bets before the U.S. two-day policy
meeting, which begins later on Tuesday. A recent Reuters poll
showed economists expect the Fed to reduce monthly asset
purchases by a relatively modest $10 billion.
"There was a fairly large improvement in ZEW ... The market
did react but only for a short time," said Richard Falkenhall,
currency strategist at SEB. "I'd be surprised if we saw any
large moves before the Fed."
But he added: "When it comes to the euro and the euro zone
it is more important what happens in the German election."
The dollar was down 0.15 percent versus a basket of
currencies at 81.172, though it held above a four-week
low of 80.968 set on Monday.
Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen said if the Fed cuts quantitative easing by the
forecast $10 billion this should be enough to push U.S. bond
yields and the dollar slightly higher.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 99.14 yen but was
expected to stay stuck below chart resistance at 100 yen.
Analysts say rate hike expectations hold the key for the
dollar because of their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields.
The dollar retreated on Monday after Lawrence Summers'
withdrawal from the race to lead the Federal Reserve reduced the
chances of a rapid cut in monetary stimulus.