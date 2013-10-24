* Euro stays near 2-year high versus weak dollar
* Pares gains after below-forecast euro zone PMI data
* But outlook still bright due to bearish dollar sentiment
* Dollar weak on expected Fed taper delay, lower US yields
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 24 The euro rose on Thursday,
trading near a two-year high against a weaker dollar as concerns
about the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy
outweighed weaker euro zone data.
The dollar remained under pressure due to lower U.S. bond
yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
maintain its stimulus programme into next year.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3802, having
earlier hit $1.3824, its strongest since November 2011.
It came off its highs after purchasing managers' surveys for
the euro zone showed the pace of growth in business activity
eased unexpectedly this month, suggesting the region's recovery
may be less solid than previously thought.
Analysts and traders said the euro may struggle to make a
sustained break above $1.38. However, it could get a boost if
U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers at 1230 GMT are on the low
side, following below-forecast non-farm payrolls on Tuesday.
"I think the euro has legs and strength and will trade
through $1.40 up to $1.4250," said Neil Jones, head of hedge
fund FX sales at Mizuho. He expected a gradual climb to $1.40
roughly over the next six weeks.
He said this was partly a "bearish dollar trade", based on
expectations the Fed would not scale back its bond buying
programme until at least March. He saw the euro as the main
beneficiary from investors seeking alternatives to the dollar.
"The positive sentiment towards the euro is there and for
that reason the market is tending to ignore poor euro zone data
and trade on good data."
Jane Foley senior currency strategist at Rabobank, however,
said Thursday's peak of $1.3824 could act as stiff chart
resistance for the euro for now.
"The disappointing tone of the euro zone data will suggest
that the euro is looking toppy up here, and this should keep
euro/dollar in check," said Jane Foley senior currency
strategist at Rabobank.
The dollar fell broadly, hitting a near nine-month low
against a basket of currencies of 79.081. It was last down 0.1
percent on the day at 79.168.
Weak U.S. jobs data on Tuesday suggested the U.S. recovery
was not yet on a firm footing, while a drop in the 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield on Wednesday to a three-month low
further dented the dollar's appeal.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 97.30 yen
but held above Wednesday's two-week low of 97.15 yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at
$0.9614, paring gains after an earlier boost from data showing
Chinese manufacturing activity hit a seven-month high in
October.
Analysts said concerns remained about rising money market
rates in China, which may weigh on the Australian currency.
China's benchmark seven-day repo rate rose nearly a full
percentage point on Thursday after China's central bank let cash
flow out of the money market for a second week.