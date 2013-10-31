* Dollar index hovers near two-week highs
* Market unwinds dollar shorts after Fed announcement
* Fed keeps stimulus in place, not too alarmed on growth
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 31 The dollar hovered near a
two-week high on Thursday as some investors cut negative bets on
the currency after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its stimulus
programme in place and its options for tapering its bond buying
open.
In Wednesday's statement the U.S. central bank dropped a
phrase expressing concern about a run-up in borrowing costs and
made no direct reference to the partial government shutdown
earlier this month.
The dollar index traded steady on the day at 79.759
but near a peak of 79.905 hit after the Fed announcement late on
Wednesday, its strongest since Oct. 17. It has recovered from a
nine-month low of 78.998 hit on Friday.
The euro lost 0.15 percent to $1.3713, pulling away
from last week's peak of $1.3833. The euro stayed above chart
support at $1.3651, the Oct. 21 low.
"The market was expecting a relatively dovish outcome from
the Fed and that's why we've seen some profit-taking. People had
become too bearish on the dollar and too bullish on
euro/dollar," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of foreign
exchange research at Danske Bank.
He still expected the Fed would not start scaling back
monetary easing until March next year. This meant dollar gains
would be limited, keeping the euro comfortably above $1.36.
Rasmussen saw scope for the euro to rise again in the short
term, but said a breach of $1.40 was unlikely given some recent
weaker euro zone data and concerns about the possibility of more
monetary easing measures from the European Central Bank.
The single currency dipped after ECB governing council
member Ewald Nowotny said earlier the central bank would provide
more liquidity when cheap long-term loans it made in late 2011
and early 2012 expire.
Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Bank in Tokyo,
said the dollar could see more short covering in coming weeks.
"It is said that the year-end period, especially after
mid-November, is when position-squaring tends to take place
particularly among hedge funds and speculators."
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against the yen, however, to
98.26 yen, with weaker equity markets helping the
safe-haven Japanese currency.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday said
Japan's economy was expected to grow above its potential and
steadily follow a path towards the goal of 2 percent inflation.
However, three BOJ board members dissented against the
latest semi-annual report, with some citing stronger downside
risks to the economy.
The Australian dollar was up 0.25 percent at $0.9502
after surprisingly strong housing data suggested there
may be less need for further monetary easing.
The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.8262 after
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand reiterated it was likely to hike
interest rates next year.