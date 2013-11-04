* Euro hits lowest since Sept. 18, implied vols rise
* ECB meeting on Thursday key for common currency
* ECB may flag deposit rate cut to push euro lower
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 4 The euro earned a reprieve on
Monday after business surveys showed manufacturing in the euro
zone accelerated as predicted in October, though many investors
were looking to sell it at higher levels.
Speculators and investors are rapidly cutting bullish bets
on the euro and their selloff is likely to accelerate in coming
days on mounting expectation that the European Central Bank may
loosen policy in the near term.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3510, gaining
ground after the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
survey. Earlier, the euro fell to $1.3442 on trading
platform EBS, its lowest level since Sept. 18 in thin trade in
Asia. Despite its recovery, the euro is well below a two-year
high of $1.3833 struck on Oct. 25.
The drop in the euro, which shed more than 2 percent last
week, triggered a rush to hedge against further weakness.
One-month euro/dollar implied volatility, a gauge of
how choppy a currency is expected to be, jumped to its highest
in two months at 7.525 percent.
Traders said the euro is likely to stay under pressure
before the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday. After data last
week showed a plunge in the euro area's inflation rate, a
growing number of banks, including UBS and RBS analysts, believe
that a cut in the refinancing rate could come as soon as
Thursday.
The ECB's refinancing (refi) rate is at 0.5 percent.
"The PMIs have given some relief to the euro, but we think
there are considerable downside risks to business activity,"
said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole.
"While we don't expect the ECB to cut the refi rate this
week, given the downside risks to inflation from a stronger
currency, we expect (ECB chief) Mario Draghi to possibly flag a
cut in the deposit rate. That would be negative for the euro."
A cut in the deposit rate, at which banks park excess cash
with the ECB, to negative territory would make holding the euro
expensive and force investors to sell it. It would also make the
euro a funding currency for carry trades, where investors borrow
in a cheap currency to buy a higher-yielding one.
"We remain of the view that the euro will continue to
struggle and investors will fade into rallies," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "The
bias remains for it to ease as markets drive the ECB to address
disinflationary pressures building in the euro zone."
The euro's bounce nudged the dollar index down from a
six-week high of 80.930 hit in Asia. It last stood at
80.586, down 0.15 percent on the day.
The dollar had risen in Asia after comments from Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher. Speaking at a
conference of business economists in Sydney, Fisher said he was
concerned that corporate credit spreads have narrowed too much
and added that he does not see the Fed's balance sheet rising to
$6 trillion or more.
The Australian dollar edged higher, supported by stronger
than expected retail sales. It rose 0.7 percent to $0.9505
, edging away from Friday's three-week low of $0.9421.