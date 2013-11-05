* Euro falls to near four-week low versus yen
* Holds above seven-week low vs dollar but seen vulnerable
* Focus on ECB meeting on Thursday, risk of rate cut
* Aussie falls after RBA talks down currency
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 5 The euro fell to a near four-week
low against the yen on Tuesday, hit by speculation the European
Central Bank may signal easier monetary policy or even cut rates
this week.
After data last week showing a sharp drop in inflation, some
in markets have said the ECB could cut interest rates on
Thursday, or at least lay the groundwork for a move.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to 132.395 yen on the
EBS trading platform, its lowest since Oct. 10, having dropped
below chart support at 132.63 yen, the 55-day moving average.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3483, just above
a seven-week low of $1.3442 set on Monday.
"The bias is for a weaker euro ... The market had got too
long of euro/dollar and, given the uncertainty over the ECB, the
theme could be some more squaring of short-term positions," said
Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
He said a break below chart support at around $1.3445,from a
trendline drawn from a low hit in early July, could be a cue for
further losses.
The single currency rebounded on Monday as a survey showed
euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated in October, but
these gains proved short-lived.
However, with the U.S. Federal Reserve seen likely to hold
off from tapering its stimulus until next year and expected to
keep interest rates low for an extended period, some analysts
said risks of a weaker euro could be limited.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against
a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 80.655. It
hit a seven-week high of 80.930 on Monday.
Several U.S. central bankers said on Monday the Fed was in
no hurry to taper its bond-buying stimulus.
Teppei Ino, analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
Singapore, said the euro's drop should be seen as a corrective
move after many traders had piled up long positions.
"If you ask whether there will be a shift to a trend of
dollar strength and euro weakness, I don't think that will be
the case."
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 98.23 yen.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.4 percent to $0.9474
after the Reserve Bank of Australia warned a full
economic recovery may not be possible without a weaker currency.