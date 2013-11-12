* Dollar/yen nears 100 yen on Fed tapering expectations
* Euro under pressure, but holds above last week's lows
* Diverging monetary policies leave EUR/USD downtrend intact
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 12 The dollar rose broadly, hitting
a one-month peak against the yen on Tuesday on higher U.S.
government bond yields and growing expectations the Federal
Reserve will soon scale back monetary stimulus.
A rise in Japanese shares weighed on the yen, which
typically falls when investors are looking to take on more risk.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 99.80 yen, its strongest
since Sept. 13. It faced resistance at 100 yen and at the
September peak of 100.62 yen.
Speculation has grown that the Fed will taper its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying programme sooner rather than later
after above-forecast U.S. jobs data on Friday, lifting the
dollar.
"Better-than-expected U.S. payrolls last week and also the
outlook for easier monetary policy in Europe is helping the
dollar," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
"We have some momentum in dollar/yen which is approaching
100 yen and key resistance at the September high. We may need
some fresh news to push it higher."
Traders said activity was returning to normal after U.S.
bond and some other markets were shut for Armistice Day on
Monday.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 81.315, edging
back towards a two-month peak of 81.482 struck on Friday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3381, holding
above a two-month low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday when it was
sold off sharply after an unexpected interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank.
With the Fed poised to scale back its stimulus and the ECB
committed to easy policy for now, analysts expect the diverging
monetary outlooks to keep pressure the euro against the dollar.
Any bounces in the euro offer potentially good opportunities
to enter new short positions against the dollar and sterling, as
well as against higher-yielding commodity bloc currencies,
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
In Asia, investors will be keeping an eye on China where the
country's leaders are slated to unveil economic reforms for the
next decade on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at
$0.9322 after Australian business confidence fell back from the
3-1/2-year highs reached in October.