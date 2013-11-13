* Policymaker says possible Fed could trim stimulus next
month
* Yen near two-month low vs dollar on higher U.S. bond
yields
* Sterling spikes after Bank of England report, UK jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar rose against the
euro on Wednesday in a lackluster session with investors
continuing to trade on comments from a member of the Federal
Reserve that seemed to keep the door open to a first drawdown in
stimulus next month.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a centrist in
policy terms, said on Tuesday a cut in the Fed's bond-buying
operations remained a possibility in December.
At the same time, last month's U.S. government shutdown may
undermine the reliability of economic data through December,
Lockhart added. That could provide another reason not to expect
policy action when the Fed holds its next policy meeting, on
Dec. 17-18.
But in the absence of U.S. data, investors chose to see the
harder side to Lockhart's comments even as attention is now
turning to comments that incoming Fed chair Janet Yellen will
make at her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.
"Markets have to speculate on better data or any of the
known hawks saying something, so they anticipate a closer end to
quantitative easing," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market
strategist at WorldWideMarkets, in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
"But it's not real. The Fed will stay accommodative until at
least the end of the first quarter."
European trading was dominated by sterling's outperformance
after the Bank of England said there was a chance British
unemployment could fall to 7 percent in the fourth quarter of
2014. Data published earlier on Wednesday showed
Britain's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in the three
months to September.
That kept alive speculation the UK central bank might raise
interest rates far earlier than it has flagged so far,
highlighting a divergence between Britain's monetary policy path
and that of both the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Japan.
"The tone struck in the quarterly inflation report was that
of a more optimistic BoE, with Governor (Mark) Carney even
suggesting that it's hard to ignore that the 'glass is half
full'," said Chris Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.com in
New York.
The euro fell to $1.3428, down 0.1 percent on the
day, dragged down partly by its losses against the pound but
holding above the two-month low of $1.3295 struck after
Thursday's ECB rate cut.
The euro was also pegged back by more evidence of falling
price pressures in the euro zone, reinforcing concerns about
easing inflation that led the ECB to cut rates last week. Data
on Wednesday showed Spanish prices fell for the first time in
four years in October.
"The Spanish inflation numbers were slightly below their
earlier reading which tells you that the ECB will have to take
fresh easing measures," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale in London.
"Having said that, we do not expect the euro to fall sharply
against the dollar unless we get more signs that the Fed will
start to taper. For that, Yellen's confirmation hearings will be
important for near-term direction in the dollar."
Sterling rose to $1.6001, rebounding from Tuesday's
two-month low of $1.5852 after the better-than-expected UK jobs
report and a raised growth forecast from the central bank.
"The BoE has acknowledged that the UK is doing much better
than it had forecast three months ago," said Howard Jones,
partner at RMG Wealth Management in London. "We are certainly
long sterling, especially against the euro and the Swedish
crown."
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 99.44 yen, not far
from a two-month high of 99.79 yen struck on Tuesday. The U.S.
currency is up about 0.4 percent so far this week against the
yen, having drawn strength from rising U.S. bond yields.
Higher U.S. bond yields tend to favor the dollar by making
dollar-denominated debt more attractive to bond investors. The
10-year U.S. yield has risen since last Friday's
strong U.S. jobs data for October.