* Euro falls on weak euro zone Q3 GDP, French contraction
* Dollar hits two-month high versus yen above 100 yen
* Japan's Aso says must retain FX intervention as policy
tool
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The euro fell on Thursday as
the euro zone reported weakening growth, while the dollar
touched a two-month high against the yen after Japan's finance
minister said currency intervention was still a policy option.
The data showed the euro zone only just emerged from
recession in the third quarter with growth of 0.1 percent,
dragged down by a contraction in France.
"The growth outlook for the U.S. and Eurozone is beginning
to diverge, with the third quarter prints suggesting there is
too little optimism priced in for the U.S. and too much for
Europe," said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank
in Toronto. "This is an important shift and one that is likely
to support the U.S. Dollar."
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3456 after
climbing to a five day peak of $1.3497 earlier.
The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 99.84 yen with a peak
of 100.04 yen, buoyed by the comments from Japan's Finance
Minister Taro Aso. Aso sparked a bout of yen
selling when he told a parliamentary committee that Japan must
retain currency intervention as a policy tool and be ready to
take action when markets are excessively volatile.
The low-yielding yen was also hurt after Fed chairman
nominee Janet Yellen suggested she was in no hurry to trim
stimulus, in remarks released before her Senate confirmation
hearing later on Thursday.
"As initiatives are put in place (by the Bank of Japan)
dollar/yen will move higher," said Ian Stannard, head of
European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London which
forecasts a rise to 105 yen by year-end.
The U.S. currency largely shrugged off Yellen's prepared
remarks and was up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies
at 81.014. Analysts said traders were wary she might be
less dovish in the Q&A session. Her testimony starts at 1500
GMT.
Yellen's prepared testimony "reflects her dovish biases but
should not have come as a surprise to markets," said
Scotiabank's Sutton.
The dollar pared gains against the euro after data showed
the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week, but an upward revision to the prior
week's figure suggested the labor market recovery remained
gradual.
.
Analysts said the data will remain secondary ahead of
Yellen's appearance.
RESILIENT EURO
The euro was likely to stay above a low of $1.3295 reached
after the European Central Bank cut interest rates last week,
unless the central bank opts for more easing measures, said Lena
Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics in London.
"The euro will defy gravity until the ECB builds new
momentum for liquidity easing," she said.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet raised on Wednesday
the prospect of the central bank's adopting negative interest
rates or buying assets from banks.
Sterling was little changed at $1.6061 after weak UK
retail sales data.
However, its falls were limited after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of
the UK economy, leaving open the possibility UK interest rates
will rise earlier than previously thought.