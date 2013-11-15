* Yen slides as dovish Yellen comments boost riskier assets
* Yen hits 2-month low versus dollar, 4-year low vs pound
* Yellen suggests U.S. stimulus to remain for now
* But impact on dollar limited
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Nov 15 The yen hit a two-month low
against the dollar on Friday after a robust defence of Federal
Reserve stimulus from Chair nominee Janet Yellen boosted
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Comments widely interpreted as confirming Yellen's dovish
stance and showing there would be no reduction of stimulus any
time soon sparked a rally on equity markets and dented the
low-yielding yen, which typically falls when investors are
looking to take on risk.
The dollar rose by 0.3 percent to 100.33 yen, having
hit a high of 100.435 yen which left it the potential to target
the Sept. 11 high of 100.62 yen.
The yen fell broadly, with sterling hitting a four-year high
of 161.49 yen.
"(Yellen's comments) were more in the direction of risk-on,"
said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in
Germany. "Markets can be more sure there will be no tapering in
December.
"The additional boost we're seeing in risk appetite is
certainly adding to dollar/yen."
On Friday China announced a raft of reform plans, including
accelerating capital account convertibility, but this had little
impact on sentiment.
"The steps will be slow," said Leuchtmann. "We have to see
how it works out."
Options markets showed some investors betting on more dollar
strength versus the yen in the weeks to come.
However, Yellen's more dovish comments put little downward
pressure on the dollar versus currencies which have benefited
most from the flood of Fed liquidity in the banking system.
Against a basket of currencies it was down marginally at
81.021.
"The dollar only reacted very moderately as Yellen signalled
continuity," said George Saravelos, currency strategist at
Deutsche Bank.
However, he said the remarks were enough to spark a rally in
riskier assets and weigh on the yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which offer higher
yields than many other currencies and often gain when investors'
risk appetite increases, both rose. The Australian dollar
was up 0.1 percent at $0.9323, while the New Zealand
dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.8290 cents.
The euro was little changed at $1.3457, below a
one-week high of $1.3499.
It remains under pressure from the disparity between the
U.S. and European economies - underlined by weak euro zone GDP
numbers on Thursday which kept alive the possibility of more
central bank action to stimulate growth.
The euro rose against the yen, however, hitting a two-week
high of 135.065 yen.