* Yen slides as dovish Yellen comments boost riskier assets
* Yen hits 2-month low versus dollar
* Yellen suggests U.S. stimulus to remain for now
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The dollar rose to a two month
high against the yen on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair
nominee Janet Yellen boosted investor appetite for riskier
assets by defending the central bank's current stimulus
measures.
Comments widely interpreted as confirming Yellen's dovish
stance and showing there would be no reduction of stimulus any
time soon sparked a rally on equity markets and dented the
low-yielding yen, which typically falls when investors are
looking to take on risk.
"The take away from Janet Yellen's comments yesterday was
that a Federal Reserve led by her would leave many of the
current policies in place, providing very little disruption,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 100.25 yen, having hit
a high of 100.43 yen which left it the potential to target the
Sept. 11 high of 100.60 yen.
The yen fell broadly, with sterling hitting a four-year high
against the Japanese currency.
"(Yellen's comments) were more in the direction of risk-on,"
said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank in
Germany. "Markets can be more sure there will be no tapering in
December.
"The additional boost we're seeing in risk appetite is
certainly adding to dollar/yen."
On Friday China announced a raft of reform plans, including
accelerating capital account convertibility, but for now this
had little impact on sentiment.
"The steps will be slow," said Leuchtmann. "We have to see
how it works out."
Options markets showed some investors betting on more dollar
strength versus the yen in the weeks to come.
However, Yellen's more dovish comments put little downward
pressure on the dollar versus currencies which have benefited
most from the flood of Fed liquidity in the banking system.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar eased
marginally at 80.959.
"The dollar only reacted very moderately as Yellen signalled
continuity," said George Saravelos, currency strategist at
Deutsche Bank in London.
However, he said the remarks were enough to spark a rally in
riskier assets and weigh on the yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, which offer higher
yields than many other currencies and often gain when investors'
risk appetite increases, both rose. The Australian dollar
was up 0.3 percent at $0.9343, while the New Zealand dollar
<NZD=D rose 0.5 percent to $0.8316 cents.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3468, below a
one-week high of $1.3497 touched on Thursday.
It remains under pressure from the disparity between the
U.S. and European economies - underlined by weak euro zone GDP
numbers on Thursday which kept alive the possibility of more
central bank action to stimulate growth.
The euro rose against the yen, however, hitting a two-week
high of 135.08 yen.