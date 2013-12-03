* Dollar close to six-month high vs yen
* Investors look to U.S. GDP, jobs data after strong ISM
* Euro hits five-year high vs yen
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Dec 3 The yen fell against the dollar on
Tuesday as strong U.S. data the previous day raised expectations
the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its bond-buying while
Japanese monetary policy looks set to stay loose for some time.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 103.04 yen. It hit
103.38 yen in Asian trading, not far from a six-month high of
103.74 yen, a level dollar bulls are targeting. If it breaks
that level, the dollar will be at its highest in four years.
The yen's broad weakness saw the euro hit a new five-year
high of 140.03 yen.
Trading volumes of dollar/yen were almost double the average
over the past month, according to data from the Reuters dealing
platform.
Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose on
Monday, closing in on a two-month high after the ISM gauge of
U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2 year high in November.
The data potentially brought the Fed a step closer to
scaling back its huge bond-buying stimulus programme - a move
that would support the dollar.
The two-year yield differential of Treasury notes over
Japanese government bonds widened to its highest in more than
two weeks.
"A much stronger than expected ISM survey yesterday keeps
alive the chance of Fed tapering on December 18," said ING
analyst Tom Levinson.
Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said
tapering was likely in the first quarter of next year, but added
that the dollar was nevertheless finding strength before U.S.
GDP and non-farm payrolls data later this week.
"(ISM numbers) were very, very good," he said. "You're
seeing markets start to run ahead of these (GDP and non-farm
payrolls) numbers. You could see (dollar/yen at) 104, 105 at a
stretch (by the end of the year)."
The yen has been under pressure for weeks on the view that
the BOJ's commitment to easy policy makes it the best funding
currency for investments in higher-yielding assets - so called
carry trades.
Data from a U.S. financial watchdog published on Monday
showed speculators have already substantially sold the yen.
Their net yen short positions stood at 123,202 contracts last
week, the highest level since July 2007, while their positions
on other major currencies were more balanced.
Given the huge short positions, some analysts suspect more
evidence the global economy is heading for a solid recovery may
be needed to entice more yen-carry trades and weaken the yen.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3567 on investor
confidence the European Central Bank would keep interest rates
on hold this week after above-forecast inflation data last
Friday.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.9112
after data showed solid net exports in July-September as well as
firm retail sales in October.
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated after a
policy meeting that the Aussie was still uncomfortably high.