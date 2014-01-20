* Euro returns to $1.3550 support level
* Eonia rates rise above ECB refinancing rate on Friday
* Australian dollar helped by China data
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Jan 20 The euro recovered slightly from
a two-month low against the dollar on Monday, helped by higher
short-term market interest rates, although speculation the
European Central Bank may step in capped gains.
After breaking through support at $1.3550 on Friday, the
euro fell in Asian trading on Monday to its lowest since Nov. 25
at $1.35080. It later recovered some ground, and was 0.1 percent
higher at $1.3560 in London trading.
A U.S. market holiday kept a lid on volumes.
The single currency has weakened this month as year-end
factors such as euro zone banks repatriating assets fade.
Speculation the ECB will loosen monetary policy further means
even a rise in overnight borrowing rates has failed to lift it.
"We think that (the) key driver of the recent euro
underperformance is growing market expectations of ECB action to
address the tightening money market conditions," Citi strategist
Valentin Marinov said.
Eonia, the euro zone overnight bank-to-bank lending
rate, topped 0.30 percent on Friday, above the headline 0.25
percent rate that banks pay when they borrow at the ECB's still
unrestricted lending operations.
After the ECB's January policy meeting, bank President Mario
Draghi said an "unwarranted" rise in interbank lending rates
that underpin euro zone borrowing costs would be one of two
possible triggers for another rate cut or other action.
One trader said the euro's rise may squeeze out some
short-sellers but that the single currency could then head lower
again. Positive sentiment towards the euro has moderated, with
investors betting it will fall adding to their positions for
four consecutive weeks, according to a report from Scotiabank.
"The market has been focusing on broad dollar strength
against everything except the euro ... The euro was playing
catch-up," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING,
referring to the euro's overnight weakness.
Turner said he expected the euro to fall to $1.33 this week
and to $1.20 by the end of the year against a strengthening
dollar as the Federal Reserve cuts back its bond-buying
programme and as euro zone residents begin to invest abroad.
CHINESE GROWTH
Investors were left looking for direction, with little
economic data from Europe, other than German December producer
prices that were slightly above forecast.
The dollar index was 0.2 percent lower at 81.069 and
the U.S. currency was down 0.25 percent at 104.05 yen
after U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday.
The Australian dollar got some relief after China's economy
grew in the final quarter of 2013 at an annual 7.7 percent, down
from 7.8 percent in the previous three months but slightly above
market expectations.
The Aussie gained 0.4 percent to $0.8810 after
earlier falling to $0.8756, its lowest in about 3-1/2 years, in
the wake of weak jobs data last week. Traders said the 87 U.S.
cent area should provide good support, as it did in 2010,
although a break could see it test $0.8600.
Forex.com research director Kathleen Brooks pointed to
rising inter-bank lending rates in China, a major export market
for Australia.
"If we see another spike in rates as we lead up to Chinese
New Year on Jan. 31...we may see (Chinese) stocks take another
dip lower, which could weigh on the Aussie," she said.