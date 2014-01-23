* Dollar falls 0.9 pct vs Swiss franc after government move
* Euro helped by short squeeze, German and French surveys
* Canadian dollar falls to new 4-1/2-year low, Aussie slumps
By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, Jan 23 The Swiss franc rose sharply
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Swiss government
raised the level of capital that banks must hold against their
mortgage books, tightening monetary conditions.
The euro also rose against the dollar after surveys of
French and German business activity came in above
expectations.
Comments from the Bank of Canada, which said currency
depreciation should help exports, knocked the Canadian dollar to
a 4-1/2-year low, however, while the Australian dollar tumbled
back towards a 3-1/2-year low after a eaker-than expected survey
of Chinese manufacturers.
The U.S. dollar was 0.9 percent weaker at 0.9031 francs
and the euro was 0.3 percent lower at 1.2314 francs
after the Swiss government's move, which coincided
with this week's World Economic Forum in Davos.
The Swiss government cited "a considerable risk for the
stable development of the economy" driven by strong growth in
mortgage loans and residential property prices.
"This clearly shows the SNB (Swiss National Bank) is on a
path where it can get more restrictive," said Ulrich Leuchtmann,
head of currency research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"It limits the upside potential for euro-Swiss franc," he
added. "I don't think they'll abandon the 1.20 (per euro cap on
the franc's value) but there will be enough speculation in the
market about how long it can continue."
Others, such as Stephen Gallo, FX strategist at BMO Capital
Markets, said the move could take away the need for a rate rise.
Gallo pointed to speculation that banks would need to sell
foreign assets to meet the new requirements, thus lifting the
franc. But he also said that the move was "ultimately negative
for the Swiss economy" and negative for the franc medium-term.
The euro jumped 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.3629,
helped by a squeeze on traders betting against the single
currency and data showing Germany's private sector grew at its
fastest pace in more than 2-1/2 years in January. French
business activity also shrank less than forecast.
"Those (investors) who had euro shorts for not a long time
took the opportunity of momentum fading out to scale out of
their positions," said Commerzbank's Leuchtmann.
On Thursday Greg Jensen, co-CEO of hedge fund firm
Bridgewater Associates, said Bridgewater was short the euro.
"Europe is the one area of the world that needs significant
easing," he told Reuters Insider.
The loonie, as the Canadian dollar is known, fell as low as
C$1.1174 per U.S. dollar, its lowest level since July
2009, with volumes well above average levels over the past
month. That brings its decline against the greenback this year
to 5 percent.
The Bank of Canada said in its Monetary Policy Report that a
strong currency is still hampering the country's exports.
Although the central bank stopped short of saying its next
move is likely to be a rate cut, it also said it had become more
concerned about weak inflation.
"It seems as though Governor Stephen Poloz may revert back
to the BOC's easing cycle as the persistent slack in the real
economy continues to drag on price growth," said David Song,
analyst at DailyFX.
Although the Aussie appeared to have found good support
below 88 U.S. cents after surprisingly robust inflation at home
on Wednesday, it tumbled 0.9 percent to $0.8769 on Thursday
, near a 3-1/2-year low of $0.8756 hit on Monday.
That came after the flash reading of the Markit/HSBC
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China fell to 49.6 in
January from December's final reading of 50.5.
One trader played down the importance of the survey,
however, saying the fall offered a buying opportunity back up to
$0.88.
The falls will be welcome for hedge funds, who are betting
that both the Australian and Canadian dollars will weaken
against a strengthening U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve
scales back its bond-buying.