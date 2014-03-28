* Euro pressured by ECB easing speculation
* Kiwi among the best performers, hits 2-1/2 year highs vs
USD
* German, euro zone inflation data next in focus
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 28 The euro fell to a three-week
low against the dollar on Friday, with investors mindful of
strong rhetoric from European Central Bank officials about its
recent strength and awaiting German inflation data that could
undermine it further.
Slightly soft Spanish inflation numbers put pressure on the
euro, with more sellers likely to line up if the German data,
due at 1300 GMT, underlines concerns about below-par inflation
across Europe's largest economy, traders said.
That will keep alive the risk of a lower overall euro zone
inflation reading for March on Monday, and bolster the chances
that the ECB will act to ward off disinflation in the bloc. The
ECB meets next Thursday and if it refrains from easing, as io
previous months, that could give the euro a boost.
"The March consumer inflation numbers for the euro zone are
important and we expect a soft reading, which will lead to
expectations of a dovish ECB," said Yujiro Gato, currency
analyst at Nomura.
"So there are downside risks to the euro going into next
week although, having said that, there is always a chance that
the ECB may disappoint and take no action. In that case, the
euro is bound to react strongly."
The euro was slightly lower on the day at $1.3730, having
dipped to $1.37045 earlier, and was on track to end lower
for a second straight week. Against the yen, it recovered to
140.55 yen, having dropped to 139.96 yen, its lowest
level since early March.
Uncertainty whether the ECB will take action has injected
volatility. The one-week implied volatility in the euro/dollar
pair, a gauge of how sharp currency swings will be,
climbed to 8.95 percent from 4.9 percent earlier this week.
The euro has sagged since suggestions of more ECB action
this week from Germany - whose policymakers have in the past
repeatedly voiced concerns about unorthodox monetary easing.
ECB Governing Council member and Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann said negative interest rates were an option to temper
euro strength, and that buying loans and other assets from banks
was not out of the question.
Peripheral European government bond yields hit a multi-year
trough on Friday while the gap between U.S. two-year bond yields
and their German counterparts has widened.
An overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters
expect no imminent rate move at the April 3 meeting. Only two of
72 economists predicted a rate cut, compared to 26 of 78 who did
so before last month's meeting.
KIWI ON FIRE
In contrast to the ECB, the central bank in New Zealand was
on course to normalise policy, having raised interest rates this
month from a record low and flagged more tightening.
Unsurprisingly, the New Zealand dollar has been among the
strongest performers in recent months. It rose as far as $0.8698
, a high not seen since August 2011. Against the yen,
the kiwi hit a six-year high of 88.94.
The U.S. dollar inched up to 102.35 yen, buoyed in
part by expectations that the Federal Reserve may start to
tighten policy in the early part of next year.
The yen showed limited reaction to data that showed Japan's
core consumer prices rising 1.3 percent in February from a year
earlier, posting a ninth straight month of gains and hinting
that the economy is making some progress towards overcoming 15
years of deflation.
Japan's CPI is expected to gather more attention after the
country raises its consumption tax in April, which may cool
consumer spending and raise speculation of further monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan.
"Into the March 31 year-end, dollar/yen may be pressured
below 102, but thereafter concerns about the negative impact
from April's sales tax hike might weigh on the yen," said Tom
Levinson, currency strategist at ING.
