* Bundesbanker cools hopes of ECB easing, eyes on inflation
* Yen touches 6-year low vs New Zealand dollar
* Hopes of China stimulus keeping risk demand buoyant
* China PMI on Tuesday also in focus
(New throughout, changes dateline from previous
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 31 The euro held firm on Monday
ahead of inflation data that will set the tone for this week's
meeting of the European Central Bank, which again faces the
dilemma of whether to take more action to spur growth and weaken
the currency.
Comments from Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann on Saturday
cooled hopes, based on a press interview last week, that
Germany's resistance to emergency steps to pump more money into
the euro zone economy was softening.
The interview last Tuesday pushed the euro to its lowest in
a month against the dollar but it has since recovered
solidly. Early on in Europe it was unchanged from levels around
$1.3750 seen late in the U.S. day on Friday.
"I think it is pretty clear now that Weidmann's comments
last week were misinterpreted," said Peter Kinsella, a currency
strategist with Commerzbank in London.
"They have been verbally intervening to talk the euro down
from the highs near $1.40, and the question is whether they are
ready to back that up with concrete action. Probably they are
not ready to do so yet."
After lower German inflation numbers on Friday,
corresponding data for the euro zone due at 0900 GMT is expected
to show an inflation rate of just 0.6 percent in March.
Weidmann said about two-thirds of the fall so far in
inflation was due to drops in energy and food prices which would
prove temporary and should not provoke the ECB into action. But
some economists said a below-forecast number on Monday could
leave the bank's 24-strong governing council with no choice but
to act.
"An undershoot would significantly increase the risk that
the ECB lowers the deposit rate on Thursday," said Paul Robson,
a strategist with RBS in London. "We would look to sell the euro
if CPI prints 0.5 percent."
KIWI IMPROVES
The yen struggled to gain traction versus the dollar and
touched a fresh six-year low against the New Zealand dollar as
demand for the safe-haven currency waned amid hopes of more
stimulus from China.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 102.94 yen, well
above Friday's session low near 102.03 yen.
The kiwi, supported for months by expectations of a cycle of
interest rate rises begun by the central bank at its last
meeting, rose as far as 89.26 yen, a level not seen
since November 2007.
Traders said China's official manufacturing PMI survey due
on Tuesday will be closely watched after a recent string of
disappointing data pointed to a slowdown in the world's second
biggest economy.
"We expect a decline to 49.8 in March from 50.2 in February,
falling below 50 for the first time in 17 months, as growth
momentum continues to fade. This should further heighten the
urgency to ease policy," analysts at Nomura wrote in a note to
clients.
Investors will also be watching comments by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen due later on Monday for any fresh
hints on the U.S. monetary policy outlook.
The dollar got a boost earlier this month after Yellen said
the Fed could raise rates six months after its bond-buying
stimulus ends, remarks that were seen as suggesting a rate hike
could come as early as spring 2015.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)