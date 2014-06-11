* Euro approaches last week's 4-month low vs dollar
* U.S./euro zone yield gap widens in dollar's favour
* Euro weaker on crosses, investors use it as funding
currency
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 11 The euro hovered near a
four-month low versus the dollar and a 1-1/2 year trough against
sterling on Wednesday, with the single currency under pressure
due to a widening yield gap between euro zone bonds and their
major peers.
A rise in U.S. yields on speculation that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously
expected has supported the dollar and put pressure on the euro
this week.
The single currency has also been pegged back by the
European Central Bank cutting interest rates last week,
including imposing a negative rate on excess cash deposited with
it, and other measures to ward off disinflation.
That has pushed down euro zone money market rates, eroding
the euro's yield allure, and leading some investors to use it as
a funding currency - one borrowed cheaply to buy a
higher-yielding unit.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3535, nearing a
four-month low of $1.3503 set last Thursday soon after the ECB
cut interest rates to record lows. It was also down 0.1 percent
against the British pound at 80.75 pence, close to
an 18-month low of 80.64 pence struck on Tuesday.
The euro set a near seven-month low against the Australian
dollar on Wednesday. It was last down 0.25 percent at A$1.4420
. Against the New Zealand dollar, the euro last
fetched NZ$1.5834, having shed 1.3 percent this week.
"We are seeing a number of euro/crosses hit lows and among
the G3 currencies we are seeing the euro becoming a funding
currency," said Jeremy Stretch head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"Against the dollar, we will see a slow grind towards the
$1.35 level where there will be some support from sovereign
players. Unless of course the U.S. Treasury yields shoot up,
it's going to be a slow move down and not a sprint for the
euro."
Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in
Singapore said that while the euro zone's current account
surplus and deleveraging by European banks could lead to some
demand for the euro, the currency is likely to head lower in the
medium term.
"I think it will be a preferred funding currency in the
medium term...." he added.
FOCUS ON YIELDS
The dollar index was steady at 80.817 having gained
0.7 percent so far this month, tracking rising U.S. yields.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the yield spread between
two-year U.S. Treasuries and two-year German
government bonds has risen to more than 37 basis
points this week, its highest in seven years.
"The only theme is a widening in U.S.-European yield
differentials," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist
for Mizuho Bank in Tokyo, referring to the driver of the euro's
declines versus the greenback over the past couple of days.
A strong U.S. jobs report on Friday, and hawkish comments
from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on
Monday have given a lift to U.S. yields this week and helped
buoy the greenback against the euro.
The euro fell 0.2 percent versus the yen to 138.5 yen
, while the dollar was flat at 102.30 yen.
A focal point for the yen is the Bank of Japan's two-day
policy meeting on June 12-13. It is likely to keep monetary
policy steady at its decision due on Friday and may slightly
revise up its assessment on overseas growth.
