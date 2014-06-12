* Euro firmer vs dollar, but not far from last week's
4-month low
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ raises interest rates, keeps hawkish
bias
* Euro slips to near 13-month low vs New Zealand dollar
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 12 The New Zealand dollar powered
more than one percent higher on Thursday after the country's
central bank raised interest rates and quashed widespread market
speculation it was ready to slow its campaign of monetary
tightening.
The kiwi was the outstanding mover on major currency markets
marked this week by steady pressure on the euro after the
European Central Bank cut its own interest rates and unveiled a
raft of measures to support lending and growth.
While much attention this year has focused on sterling and
the prospect that British interest rates will rise well ahead of
those in the United States and Europe, New Zealand's Reserve
Bank started raising borrowing costs months ago.
Its third hike in as many policy meetings was universally
expected and brought base rates to 3.25 percent at a time when
those in all the major developed economies are at or near zero.
But it was the bank's determination to press on with the fight
against inflation in months ahead that surprised markets most.
"We, and I think everybody else, were expecting a much more
dovish message and the statement was clearly a shock," said one
London-based spot dealer.
Just after the start of European trading, the kiwi had
gained 1.4 percent on the day to $0.8670. Against the euro it
hit its highest in just over a year.
Whether that is the start of another shift higher or just a
blip remains to be seen. After rising 14 percent between August
and the start of May, the kiwi had fallen steadily in the past
month, a sign that the market viewed most of its tightening
cycle as priced in.
"A slowing PMI and low food prices might dampen the euphoria
tomorrow, allowing 0.87 to cap," Commerzbank analysts said in a
morning note. "(But) everything all told, the NZD remains on an
uptrend as it offers good yields with a rising trend in an
environment of globally low yields."
Technical support for the kiwi was seen at $0.8531, the
bottom of its Ichimoku cloud, while resistance was seen at
$0.8648 and $0.8700.
EURO PRESSURE
The euro has fallen almost 1 percent this week as the impact
of the ECB's cut in rates last week spread through markets but
the jury remains firmly out on whether the bank has managed to
turn the tide.
A stronger dollar on the basis of improvement in the U.S.
economy and a resulting rise in Treasury yields was many banks'
base scenario for 2014 at the start of the year.
That finally seems to be happening to some extent, and may
be aided by a strong U.S. retail sales report later on Thursday,
but there has been strong support for the euro around $1.3520.
"It does feel like lower yields are starting to weigh on the
euro," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at RBS in London.
"I don't quite want to jump on the bandwagon yet - the
reasons for the euro's strength this year have not quite gone
away. Yes it may go through $1.35 but I don't think it will go
much beyond that."
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3530 early in European
trade, well within striking distance of last week's four-month
low of $1.3503. RBS has a target of $1.27 for the euro by the
end of the year.
"An important psychological level might be $1.3500. I think
there will be some follow-through selling if that level is
breached," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for
State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"If there is a clear break of $1.3480, then we will probably
start to hear some chatter about $1.3200," he said.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the yield spread of
two-year U.S. Treasury yields over two-year German
government bond yields has risen to about 39 basis
points this week, the widest in seven years.
