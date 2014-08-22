* Dollar rally loses steam as investors trim long positions
* Yellen speech could counter hawkish tone in Fed minutes
* ECB's Draghi also due to speak at Jackson Hole gathering
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 22 The dollar hovered below its 2014
peak against a basket of major currencies on Friday, as
investors cautiously trimmed favourable bets and booked profits
ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The dollar index slipped to 82.106, having risen as
high as 82.364 on Thursday, a level last seen in early
September. It was still up 0.8 percent so far this week and on
track for its best weekly gain since March. Upbeat U.S. housing
data and hawkish-sounding Fed minutes have combined to give the
dollar a boost.
"Some of those who held long dollar positions before have
probably taken profits since yesterday," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency strategist at Commerzbank.
He said those who missed the dollar rally are likely to hold
off now until there are fresh cues from an annual gathering of
central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Yellen will give
her speech.
The topic of this year's symposium is "Re-Evaluating Labor
Market Dynamics".
Last month, Yellen stressed there was significant slack in
labour markets, prompting markets to push back the timing of the
first interest rate hike. A dovish speech from Yellen would
counter this week's Fed minutes that showed policymakers
debating whether rates should be raised earlier or not.
This week's rally left the dollar on the verge of breaking
above its April peak of 104.13 yen, a move that could
open up the way to 105.45, set in January, traders said. The
dollar eased to 103.70 yen, not that far from a 4-1/2 month high
near 103.97 yen on Thursday.
"Anything remotely less dovish than expected from Yellen
should lift the dollar, and dollar/yen will be the front-runner
there," said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in
Singapore.
DRAGHI ALSO TO SPEAK
The euro was also firmer, trading at $1.3280 and
staying away from an 11-month low of $1.3242 struck on Thursday.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is also due to give
a speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
The common currency has shed 0.8 percent this week as the
dollar rallied. Falling German bund yields that have widened the
rate gap over U.S. Treasuries, lower money market rates and a
narrowing euro zone current account surplus have all combined to
push the euro lower.
Traders said the dollar could slip if Yellen sounds dovish,
but added that any fall was likely to be mild.
"There could be some profit-taking, but at the same time I
think the profit-taking could be quite shallow," said Sim Moh
Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore, referring to the
outlook for the dollar against the yen.
One factor that could help temper gains in the dollar
against the yen is the lack of a significant rise in U.S. bond
yields.
The U.S. two-year Treasury yield last stood at around 0.47
percent. While the two-year yield has edged up from a
two-month low hit last Friday, it remains below a three-year
high of 0.59 percent touched in late July.
