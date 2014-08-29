(Recasts after inflation data, adds details, fresh quotes)
* Short squeeze after inflation data helps euro bounce
* Euro trade-weighted index at 13-month lows
* Dollar index steady
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 29 The beleaguered euro won
temporary relief on Friday after euro zone inflation came in
line with expectations and somewhat cooled speculation that the
European Central Bank would ease monetary policy as early as
next week.
Nevertheless, it was on track for a second straight month of
losses as euro zone annual inflation has fallen to a five-year
low of 0.3 percent - well below the ECB's danger zone of 1.0
percent. This is likely to keep alive expectations of more
dovish comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi when he speaks after
a policy rate decision on Sept. 4.
The euro was trading firm at $1.3190, having risen to
a day's high of $1.3195 soon after the inflation data, and above
the one-year low of 1.31525 hit on Wednesday.
The single currency has lost 1.6 percent in the past two
weeks, partly due to the conflict in Ukraine and Russia, which
is likely to weigh on growth in the euro zone. The sell-off
accelerated after Draghi's speech last Friday at Jackson Hole.
Draghi said the ECB was prepared to respond with all its
"available" tools if inflation slows further, triggering
speculation that the bank was likely to resort to asset
purchases, or quantitative easing.
That drove euro zone bond yields to record lows and with
overnight inter-bank lending rates trading below zero
for the time ever, rate differentials are moving against the
single currency and keeping a lid on its gains.
"The inflation data has provided a bit of relief for the
euro, but a confluence of factors are coming together - from
deflation in Italy, to weak German retail sales, to negative
EONIA rates - that will keep the euro weak," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"It is only a matter of time that the euro tests last
September low of $1.3105."
Data on Friday showed Italy's harmonised consumer price
index falling 0.2 percent month-on-month, with the year-on-year
rate also dropping 0.2 percent, confirming fears of a
deflationary spiral.
German data showed that retail sales fell 1.4 percent in
July from a month earlier, much worse than expectations. All of
which meant that the euro would struggle to build gains.
FOCUS ON ECB MEETING
Indeed, the euro was subdued near a 21-month low against the
Swiss franc and a two-week low against the pound
>. The euro trade-weighted index was
near its lowest since July last year.
"While month-end flows could help the euro squeeze some
more, the bounce should be ultimately used to add to shorts
ahead of the ECB meeting next week," said Valentin Marinov,
currency strategist at Citi.
In contrast to the euro zone, the U.S. economy rebounded
more strongly than initially reported in the second quarter,
revised data showed, and a bigger chunk of the growth was driven
by domestic demand. The revision highlighted the
difference in U.S. and euro zone monetary policy outlooks.
The dollar index was steady at 82.477, not far from
its 13-month peak of 82.727 hit on Wednesday. Investors are
looking for August Chicago PMI and the University of Michigan
Confidence Sentiment readings later in the session, along with
personal spending and income data for July.
The dollar rose against the yen. It was trading firm at
103.95, though below a recent high of 104.49.
Japanese economic data had little effect on the yen. The
reports showed a rise in the jobless rate and
weaker-than-expected growth in industrial output.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)