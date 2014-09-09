* Dollar index hits fresh 14-month high

* Sterling hamstrung by risk of Scotland independence

* Dollar hits fresh 6-year high against the yen (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 9 The dollar scaled a 6-year high against the yen and hit a 14-month peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, tracking rising U.S. yields after a Federal Reserve study led investors to reassess prospects for higher interest rates.

Sterling extended losses to drop to fresh 10-month lows, a day after it posted its biggest daily drop in 2-1/2 years on growing worries that Scotland may vote for independence.

Investors had until late August largely ruled out the chance of Scotland breaking away from the three-century old union. But with recent polls indicating that the issue is on a knife edge, hedge funds are scrambling to seek protection from further weakness in the pound, driving up volatility.

The dollar index rose 0.25 percent to 84.458. It hit 84.496 at one point, not far from the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take it to highs unseen since July 2010.

Giving bulls a boost, research from economists at the San Francisco Fed published on Monday noted that investors are pricing in a lower trajectory for interest rate rises than members of the Fed itself.

"The market's interpretation is that perhaps it had better re-price those expectations," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

U.S. two-year yields rose, and the dollar raced to a six-year high of 106.37 yen, up 0.3 percent.

The euro slipped to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2860, down 0.3 percent on the day.

Investors have been avoiding the common currency after the European Central Bank surprised on Thursday with a fresh round of stimulus.

STERLING WEAK

Sterling slid to a near 10-month low of $1.6065 amid ongoing jitters that Scotland could vote to secede from the United Kingdom. The pound last traded at $1.6085, down 0.1 percent on the day. It was steady against the euro at 80.03 pence

A TNS poll on Tuesday showed a surge in support for those who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, just days after a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times put the pro-independence "Yes" camp on 51 percent and "No" on 49 percent.

"A poll showing chances of a "Yes" vote is likely to have much more of an impact on sterling at this point of time," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

Scotland breaking away would probably push back expectations of a rate hike next year.

Some traders fear it would leave the remaining UK saddled with higher debt and a smaller domestic market that could hurt future investments and probably push back expectations of a rate hike next year.

A possible downgrade by rating agencies, uncertainty over sharing North Sea oil revenues, possible trade barriers between the two countries and more importantly which currency the Scots are likely to use could all combine to cloud the investment and economic outlook for the UK, analysts say.

Data showing British retail sales rose sharply in August failed to move sterling and analysts said even a good set of industrial and manufacturing output data later in the day is unlikely to help the pound. (additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Andrew Heavens)