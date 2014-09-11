* Dollar index on track for 9th week of gains
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 11 The U.S. dollar powered to a
six-year high against the yen on Thursday and sterling recovered
some ground after a recent bout of nerves over the prospect of
Scotland voting for independence in a week's time.
A poll late on Wednesday showed 53 percent of Scots intended
to vote against a split from the UK, in contrast to a YouGov
poll over the weekend showing 51 percent in favour, helping pull
the pound back from 10-month lows against the dollar.
A barrage of warnings from Britain's business and political
elite over the consequences of the Scots departing continued,
with Scottish-based Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank
of Scotland both saying they would relocate to England.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that the
currency union pledged by Nationalist leader Alex Salmond would
be "incompatible with sovereignty".
"There seems to be a lot more understanding in Scotland
right now as to what independence would mean for the currency,"
said Adam Myers, head of European currency strategy at Credit
Agricole in London.
"That realisation ... has definitely been picked up by the
Scottish media and has quelled the financial markets' panic
somewhat, and that's why I think (sterling) goes up today."
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.6242 after
gaining 0.7 percent on Wednesday after the latest poll was
published.
DOLLAR STRENGTH
The dollar looked strong across the board, trading at 84.257
against a basket of major currencies, near a 14-month
high of 84.519 reached on Tuesday. It is on track for a ninth
consecutive week of gains - its longest winning streak since
1997 - as expectations grow that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
raise interest rates in 2015.
The greenback traded above 107 yen for the first time
since September 2008, taking its gains to almost 2 percent this
week and putting it on track for its fifth consecutive week of
gains against the Japanese currency.
"A growing number of people are starting to look for further
upside in the dollar," said one Asia-based bank trader.
"But the implied volatility on the dollar/yen has fallen
today after recent rises, which suggests some people are already
starting to take profits (on dollar/yen calls). I suspect the
dollar's latest rally is already in the middle stage. The dollar
could rise to 108 yen, but perhaps not to 110 yen," he said.
The dollar hit a seven-month peak against its New Zealand
counterpart, which slid after the country's central bank said
the kiwi's current level was "unjustified and unsustainable".
Talked down by its own central bank, the kiwi sank as low as
$0.8176, bringing into view its 2014 trough of $0.8052
set in February, and down 0.4 percent on the day. It has fallen
more than 6 U.S. cents from the July high of $0.8839.
"We expect a further significant depreciation, which should
be reinforced as monetary policy in the U.S. begins to
normalise," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler
said in a statement.
Startlingly strong Australian jobs data led markets to
almost abandon any chance of further rate cuts, and helped the
Aussie recover from five-month lows. The Aussie rose 0.1 percent
on the day to $0.9163, off Wednesday's low of $0.9113.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)