* Dollar index on track for ninth straight week of gains

* Greenback touches fresh 6-year high versus yen

* Sterling steadies after latest Scotland poll

* Next week's Fed meeting eyed

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Sept 12 The dollar index headed for its longest winning streak since 1997 on Friday, as the greenback hit a six-year peak against the yen on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in 2015.

The index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, has notched up nine successive weeks of gains as the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) programme, which has seen the central bank pump some $4 trillion into the economy, draws to its expected close in October.

Investors will be closely watching next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets monetary policy, for clues on the timing of what would be the first U.S. rate hike since 2006.

A strong run of U.S. economic data has led Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other top officials to acknowledge the possibility they may need to raise rates sooner than they thought just a few months ago.

U.S. Treasury yields have been adjusting to that prospect with the two-year yield now not far from a three-year peak of 0.5900 percent set in July.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged higher on Friday to touch a one-month high of 2.57 percent.

"This dollar move is a trend that's been in play since early July and the main macro trigger is rising U.S. yields," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The dollar touched a high of 107.39 yen, its strongest level since September 2008, and last traded at 107.17, up 0.1 percent on the day. For the week, the dollar is up more than 2.1 percent versus the yen, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain in almost three months.

The dollar index held steady at 84.308, staying close to Tuesday's 14-month high of 84.519.

The day's main data is U.S. retail sales, due at 1230 GMT.

STERLING STEADIER

Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar in Asian trade after a poll showed those who intended to vote "No" to Scottish independence in next Thursday's referendum had clawed back a narrow lead over secessionists.

But jitters about a breakup of the United Kingdom have seen the pound slide more than 2 percent in the past two weeks and the cost of hedging against short-term swings in sterling versus the dollar rose to a four-year high of 15.5 percent on Friday.

Sterling last traded at $1.6260, flat on the day.

The rise in U.S. yields and a pick-up in implied volatility across the market have taken a toll on carry currencies from the Australian dollar to those in emerging markets.

The Aussie hit a fresh six-month low of $0.9053 on Friday and last traded at $0.9062, down 0.4 percent on the day.

"If we see a hawkish Fed next week, we'll be heading back to 90 cents in no time," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific Research at TDSecurities.

The New Zealand dollar touched a seven-month low of $0.8157 . It last traded at $0.8189, flat on the day.

The euro held steady at $1.2929, holding above a 14-month trough of $1.2859 set on Tuesday after the European Central Bank last week surprised markets with a fresh round of policy measures.

In comments published on Thursday, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the ECB would prefer not to be forced to spend billions of euros buying government debt, a process known as quantitative easing, but it cannot rule it out.

The Swedish crown edged down ahead of a general election in Sweden on Sunday. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore in Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)