* Swedish crown hits four-year low versus dollar

* All eyes on Fed policy meeting outcome due mid-week

* Fed seen keeping to dovish script as it ends QE stimulus (Recasts, adds details, background)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 28 The Swedish crown slid to a four-year low against the dollar and a four-month trough against the euro on Tuesday after Sweden's central bank surprised investors by slashing interest rates to a record low of zero percent.

Most analysts had forecast the Riksbank to lower its main interest rate, the repo rate, to 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent to fight a risk of deflation. But the central bank went a step further and lowered the rate to zero and sent a dovish signal to markets by forecasting a lower rate path for the future.

The euro rose to 9.3450 crowns, up 0.8 percent on the day, and its highest since early July. It was trading at 9.2615 crowns before the rate decision.

The dollar rose to 7.3505 crowns, its highest since September 2010, and up 0.7 percent on the day.

"Reading between the lines, it looks like Riksbank will keep rates low until inflation goes back to 2 percent. This will weigh on the Swedish crown, with most losses likely to come against the dollar," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB, Stockholm. "The euro should top out at 9.50 crowns."

Inflation in Sweden has consistently undershot the Riksbank's target for years and despite signs that the economy is picking up, consumer prices have only risen one month so far in 2014 on an annual basis.

Looser monetary policy in the euro zone, which is Sweden's most important trading partner, generally spells a stronger Swedish crown versus the euro, which has added to the downward pressure on inflation.

DOLLAR STEADIES

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar steadied against the euro, having slipped after soft economic data on Monday pushed down U.S. debt yields.

Expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal Reserve, due to kick off its closely-watched two-day policy review later in the day, are likely to keep greenback gains in check.

Monday's data reinforced expectations that the Fed will reassure markets that any interest rate hikes are a long way off even as it ends its massive bond-buying stimulus. The Fed is all but certain to announce the completion of its quantitative easing programme when it wraps up its two-day meeting.

But with U.S. inflation weak, the European economy stumbling and the dollar on the rise, markets are keen to see whether Fed officials will acknowledge risks to their expectations that the U.S. recovery will continue to strengthen.

"With the end of the asset purchase programme a foregone conclusion, speculation is once again mounting about the movement of interest rates," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.

The greenback rose 0.1 percent to 107.95 yen, not far from Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38.

The dollar traded steady against the euro. The single currency was last trading at $1.2705 off Monday's low of $1.2665. (additional reporting by Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Gareth Jones)