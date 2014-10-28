* Dollar falls after unexpectedly weak U.S. durables, housing data

* Analysts expect dovish Fed policy statement on Wednesday

* Swedish crown hits four-year low versus dollar

* Riksbank cuts key rate to zero to try to head off deflation (Updates to U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 28 The dollar fell on Tuesday on disappointing U.S. durable goods and home price data ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The greenback, while weaker against most major currencies, fared better than the Swedish crown after Sweden's central bank surprised investors by cutting interest rates to a record low of zero. The crown fell to a four-year low versus the dollar .

Given recent signs of slowing in U.S. business activity and with inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target, analysts and traders widely expect the U.S. central bank to telegraph it would be unlikely to raise rates before mid-2015, although it will likely end its third round of quantitative easing.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, will begin a two-day meeting later Tuesday and is scheduled to release a statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) Wednesday.

"The data definitely missed expectations, but the market is still treading water until after the FOMC meeting," said David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at DailyFX in New York.

The U.S. Commerce Department said orders for big-ticket items such as airplanes fell 1.3 percent in September following an 18.3 percent plunge in August. Analysts had expected a 0.5 percent rise last month.

On the real estate front, S&P and Case-Shiller reported its index of home prices in 20 U.S. cities fell 0.1 percent in August, contrary to an expected 0.1 percent rise.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of six currencies, last traded 0.17 percent lower at 85.35 after touching its lowest in four sessions.

The greenback briefly turned negative against the yen on the weaker domestic data but regained some of its earlier rise and was last up 0.1 percent at 107.94 yen, not far from Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38.

The dollar weakened against the euro, with the euro zone currency last at $1.2747, up 0.4 percent on the day.

SWEDEN CUTS KEY RATE TO ZERO

Inflation in Sweden has undershot the Riksbank's 2-percent target for years and despite signs the economy is picking up, consumer prices have only risen one month so far in 2014 on an annual basis.

Looser monetary policy in the euro zone, Sweden's most important trading partner, generally spells a stronger Swedish crown versus the euro, which has added to the downward pressure on inflation.

Now, with the main rate cut to zero, analysts said it would appear the Riksbank is running out of the usual tools to fight deflation.

"Reading between the lines, it looks like Riksbank will keep rates low until inflation goes back to 2 percent. This will weigh on the Swedish crown, with most losses likely to come against the dollar," said SEB's chief currency strategist in Stockholm, Carl Hammer.

The dollar rose as high as 7.3824 crowns, its highest since September 2010. It last traded at 7.3466, up 0.7 percent on the day.

In higher-than-usual volume on the Reuters Dealing platform, the euro rose 1 percent to 9.3650 crowns, its highest since early July.