* Dollar index holds steady, nurses recent losses

* Market expecting dovish Fed message

* Fed also expected to announce end to bond buying

* Swedish crown steadies after dovish Riksbank policy shift

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, expected to reiterate a cautious stance on raising interest rates when it wraps up a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The Fed seems all but certain to announce the end of its $4 trillion bond-buying stimulus but is also likely to reassure markets that, with U.S. inflation weak and global growth slowing, any rate hike is still a long way off.

Moves among major currencies were subdued ahead of the policy decision, with the dollar holding steady at 85.397 against its currency basket.

"There is no doubt that the market goes into this with a very dovish expectation," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.

"Even a small modification to the (Fed) language would be taken as hawkish and the dollar would benefit from that."

For the week, the dollar index is down about 0.4 percent, having slipped on Tuesday after data showed a sharp drop in demand for U.S.-made capital goods.

Investors will pay close attention to whether the Fed's statement continues to refer to "significant" slack in the U.S. labour market as well as whether it retains language indicating rates will remain low for a "considerable time", which many economists expect.

"Any attempt to alter the language in anything other than a dovish fashion could well see markets take fright," wrote CMC Markets' Chief Analyst Michael Hewson in a note to clients.

Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar inched down 0.2 percent to 107.97 yen.

Over the past couple of weeks, a recovery in global equities and investor risk sentiment has weighed on the Japanese currency, helping the dollar bounce back from a one-month low near the 105.19 yen touched in mid-October.

Roy Teo, a senior FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in Singapore, said an unchanged message from the Fed could weigh on the yen, although moves may be limited ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Friday.

SWEDISH CROWN SETTLES

The Swedish crown stabilised after sliding to four-year lows on Tuesday, dented by a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden's central bank.

The Riksbank cut interest rates more than expected to zero and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of 2016 as it moved to tackle the risk of deflation.

Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912 crowns and 7.3824 crowns on Tuesday as a result of the rate cut. They have since steadied at 9.3490 and 7.3454.

"In our view, the Riksbank's dovish forward guidance has pushed the SEK (crown) into the FX funding currency club, alongside the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients. "We expect the SEK to underperform higher-yielding currencies during times of healthy and improving risk appetite."

The euro held steady at $1.2735, near a one-week high of $1.2765 set on Tuesday. Traders said big option expiries in the $1.2700-25 area could keep the common currency tethered in the near term. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney, editing by John Stonestreet)