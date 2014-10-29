* Dollar index holds steady, nurses recent losses
* Market expecting dovish Fed message
* Fed also expected to announce end to bond buying
* Swedish crown steadies after dovish Riksbank policy shift
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar steadied on Wednesday
as investors awaited guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve,
expected to reiterate a cautious stance on raising interest
rates when it wraps up a two-day policy meeting later in the
day.
The Fed seems all but certain to announce the end of its $4
trillion bond-buying stimulus but is also likely to reassure
markets that, with U.S. inflation weak and global growth
slowing, any rate hike is still a long way off.
Moves among major currencies were subdued ahead of the
policy decision, with the dollar holding steady at 85.397
against its currency basket.
"There is no doubt that the market goes into this with a
very dovish expectation," said Adam Cole, global head of
currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.
"Even a small modification to the (Fed) language would be
taken as hawkish and the dollar would benefit from that."
For the week, the dollar index is down about 0.4 percent,
having slipped on Tuesday after data showed a sharp drop in
demand for U.S.-made capital goods.
Investors will pay close attention to whether the Fed's
statement continues to refer to "significant" slack in the U.S.
labour market as well as whether it retains language indicating
rates will remain low for a "considerable time", which many
economists expect.
"Any attempt to alter the language in anything other than a
dovish fashion could well see markets take fright," wrote CMC
Markets' Chief Analyst Michael Hewson in a note to clients.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar inched down 0.2
percent to 107.97 yen.
Over the past couple of weeks, a recovery in global equities
and investor risk sentiment has weighed on the Japanese
currency, helping the dollar bounce back from a one-month low
near the 105.19 yen touched in mid-October.
Roy Teo, a senior FX strategist for ABN AMRO Bank in
Singapore, said an unchanged message from the Fed could weigh on
the yen, although moves may be limited ahead of a Bank of Japan
policy meeting on Friday.
SWEDISH CROWN SETTLES
The Swedish crown stabilised after sliding to four-year lows
on Tuesday, dented by a surprisingly dovish message from
Sweden's central bank.
The Riksbank cut interest rates more than expected to zero
and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of
2016 as it moved to tackle the risk of deflation.
Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912
crowns and 7.3824 crowns on Tuesday as a
result of the rate cut. They have since steadied at 9.3490 and
7.3454.
"In our view, the Riksbank's dovish forward guidance has
pushed the SEK (crown) into the FX funding currency club,
alongside the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen," analysts at
BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients. "We expect the SEK to
underperform higher-yielding currencies during times of healthy
and improving risk appetite."
The euro held steady at $1.2735, near a one-week high
of $1.2765 set on Tuesday. Traders said big option expiries in
the $1.2700-25 area could keep the common currency tethered in
the near term.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney, editing by John Stonestreet)