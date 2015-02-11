* Euro hits 7-yr low vs pound before Greek debt meetings
* Dollar at one-month high vs yen
* U.S. yields rise as Fed rate hike view strengthens
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 11 The euro hit a seven-year low
against the pound on Wednesday before a euro zone finance
ministers' meeting that will discuss Greece, with any failure to
find common ground on the country's debt burden likely to see
volatile trading.
The dollar, meanwhile, hit a one-month high against the yen,
bolstered by a rise in Treasury yields. Trade was thin, with
Japanese markets closed for a public holiday.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will present to the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Greece's demands for an
end to its international bailout and a transition to a new debt
restructuring deal. At his first such meeting, he will seek a
"bridge agreement" to buy time until June for a full settlement.
The euro moved higher on Tuesday on optimism a compromise
can be reached, which would be more acceptable to markets than
Greece exiting the euro zone. Any suggestion of talks breaking
down could see a sell-off in the euro.
Against the dollar, the single currency fell 0.25 percent to
$1.1295. It shed 0.4 percent against the pound to hit
73.85 pence, its lowest in seven years.
"Greece is centre-stage and the Greeks are likely to present
a plan that has met with resistance. So there is a downside risk
for the euro and any rallies into $1.1360 will be sold," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"Also, we have a bid on the dollar on increased Fed rhetoric
about hawkish monetary policy."
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, an inflation hawk,
said on Tuesday that a June hike was an "attractive option"
while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said economic
conditions are "getting closer" to the point where it made sense
to think about starting to normalise policy.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 119.95 yen, its
highest level in a month. Helping the dollar was a rise in the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which popped
above 2 percent on Tuesday for the first time in a month on
views the Fed might lift interest rates by mid-2015.
The dollar's near-term moves against the yen are likely to
be driven more by Fed rate rise expectations, traders said.
"U.S. two-year swap rates are now back to their highs above
0.90 percent as investors price the first hike in June," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING. "The dollar
index should stay bid and push through 95 in the near term."
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 94.895.
