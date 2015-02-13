* Euro heads for third week in positive territory
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 13 The euro edged higher on Friday,
putting it on course for a third straight week of gains, its
best performance in just under a year against a dollar weakened
this week by some softer U.S. economic numbers.
A far stronger than expected reading of Germany's economic
growth in the fourth quarter helped maintain a recent feeling of
greater stability around the single currency.
Three weeks of turmoil over Greece's financing and future in
the euro zone have done little to shake the euro itself. At
$1.1430 on Friday, it is up almost 3 percent over that period.
"It is really telling that all of this debate around Greece
has not sent the euro spiralling lower," said Simon Derrick.
"It is all very tentative and based on nothing more than the
price itself rather than any deeper economic analysis, but there
is just the feeling that maybe the euro is beginning to make
back some ground."
Like most major bank analysts, Derrick has predictions of
the euro falling back towards parity with the dollar over the
next year or so.
Positioning still appears massively weighted
towards more gains for the dollar and the running assumption has
been that any rally for the euro only allows dollar bulls to
take profit and reload in favour of another rush of gains.
The longer the euro resists another plunge, however, the
more temptation there will be to take more of the profit on such
positions built up in recent months. Helped by the German
numbers it was up 0.25 percent at $1.1430 early on in Europe.
"Have we got this wrong, I don't know," Derrick said. "I
return to the flow data and what it tells me is that since the
announcement of quantitative easing, we have seen inflows to
euro zone sovereign paper."
DOLLAR LULL
The dollar index was down marginally at 94.028 after
hitting a one-week low of 93.979 overnight. The index had
reached a two-week peak of 95.115 on Wednesday.
The dollar also slipped 0.2 percent to 118.93 yen,
knocked down from a five-week high of 120.48 touched on
Wednesday.
"The slide showed that dollar/yen had become top-heavy and
the market was simply unable to sustain earlier gains," said
Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The dollar still looks well supported, after all U.S.
fundamentals ... remain relatively strong."
Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreeing late on
Thursday to a ceasefire between Ukrainian forces and
Russian-backed separatists also shored up the euro.
Greek bond prices were also sharply higher after the
European Central Bank further raised a cap on emergency funding
for Greek banks by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros.
Unable to reach an understanding this week, Greece and euro
zone finance ministers will attempt again to bridge their
differences at a meeting on Monday.
"The media may precede the meeting with headlines and news.
Also, with the March debt repayment deadline looming it is hard
to imagine Greece staying still. It may float trial balloons to
test responses by the 'troika'," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"So something could take place over the weekend. It might be
difficult to short the euro after its bounce, but riding the
rise any further requires second thought as well."
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)