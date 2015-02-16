(Updates prices, adds New Zealand dollar)
* Odds on Greek deal to avoid "Grexit" this week
* Yen holds firm as BOJ stance becomes less outstanding
* New Zealand dollar up almost 1 percent
* U.S. markets closed on Monday for public holiday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 16 The euro inched higher on Monday
ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that investors
expect will find enough common ground to support Greece beyond
its current bailout programme and keep it inside the currency
bloc.
In a day weakened by the absence of U.S. investors due to a
national holiday, the New Zealand dollar was the
biggest mover on major currency markets, up almost 1 percent
after a strong retail sales report.
The euro has gained steadily through a nervous month of
deadlock between the new government in Athens and its
international creditors in Europe and at the IMF.
That, and the relative calm on debt markets in Spain, Italy
and Portugal, suggests euro zone leaders might be risking less
in letting Greece leave the euro now than they would have done
during a previous standoff in 2012.
But at least for now, analysts seem more inclined to
attribute the lack of a significant sell-off to confidence that
ministers will find a way to satisfy the complicated political
agendas on both sides.
"This can quickly turn sour for the euro if there is no deal
today," said Susanne Galler, a strategist with Jefferies in
London.
"The market consensus is for them to do a deal by the end of
this week. But we think that if there's no deal today and the
clock starts ticking then the euro will look increasingly
vulnerable."
The euro gained a quarter of a percent against a broadly
weaker dollar to trade at $1.1413. It was flat against
the yen and 0.4 percent higher against Britain's
pound.
Analysts from one of the market's big four currency trading
banks, Barclays, said there would be more volatility in store
for the euro no matter the outcome. They said a Greek exit would
be unambiguously negative for the euro zone.
"An agreement with significant concessions for Greece may
raise the perception of risks in Spain, resulting in
significantly greater downside risk for the euro," they said.
They also argue that a Greek deal with little relief for
austerity or debt could potentially boost the euro in the near
term and slow its descent in the coming months.
The dollar inched down 0.1 percent to 118.59 yen,
from 118.70 at the end of last week and a one-month high of
120.48 set last Wednesday.
This week's Bank of Japan meeting is seen as unlikely to
generate any new monetary easing, and positioning data showed
speculators' net yen selling positions have shrunk to the lowest
level since July.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Toby Chopra)