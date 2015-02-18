* Yen firms in middle of recent range vs dollar after BoJ
meeting
* Investors hope Greece, EU will agree on extending bailout
* Uncertainties on debt negotiations could keep euro in
range


By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 18 The yen steadied in early
European deals on Wednesday, after a brief jump in Asian trading
driven by the Bank of Japan's confirmation it saw no need to
print more money to stimulate the economy.
With all eyes fixed on Greek and euro zone politicians'
efforts to steer a way to a new deal on Greece's international
bailout, the euro was trading firmly in the middle of a 2-cent
range it has held for more than three weeks.
Price action generally was limited but the yen did blip
higher after the BoJ decision to keep policy steady. Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said he saw no immediate need to expand monetary
stimulus again with inflation heading up towards his 2 percent
target, though he said the BOJ "would not hesitate" if the
inflation outlook changed.
As with the euro, a period of relative stability for the yen
has raised some doubts over how fast even the United States'
better economic performance will drive further gains for the
dollar after a surge since the middle of last year.
"With the economy near full employment to case for further
yen weakness is less compelling," strategists from French bank
BNP Paribas said in a morning note. They still recommended
adding to short positions betting on more yen weakness but
emphasised the move would now be gradual.
"Rising U.S. front-end yields should encourage further
capital outflows from Japan and a rebuilding of short yen
positions among FX market participants from the current moderate
level of -2 on our positioning monitor."
Dealers said the yen should be stuck in the current range
for longer. It traded just over 0.1 percent higher at 119.09 yen
per dollar by 0825 GMT.
"It seems to me we are going to tumble between roughly
117-120 yen for a while and the moment it looks like pushing on
through 120 some comment will come out, as happened last week,
to dampen things," said a spot dealer at one international bank
in London.
"The Japanese authorities clearly like a weak yen, but it
has all been a bit too quick for the economy to adjust."
Although Greece rejected a proposal to request a six-month
extension of its international bailout on Monday, market players
are betting that an agreement will be reached in the next couple
of weeks.
All eyes are on the European Central Bank on Wednesday, with
sources telling Reuters that Germany's Bundesbank is leading
opposition to increasing the 65 billion euros that the Greek
central bank can give its struggling banks.
Without an increase, the banks face a tightening squeeze as
deposits continue to stream out, potentially forcing Athens to
introduce capital controls if there is no deal in Brussels this
month.
The euro fell 0.2 percent on the day to $1.1390.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)