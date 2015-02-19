* Dovish Fed minutes dent strong dollar scenario
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 19 The dollar slipped on Thursday
after minutes from January's Federal Reserve policy meeting
showed officials were concerned that hiking interest rates too
soon could damage the U.S. economic recovery.
The euro benefited from the greenback's weakness, gaining
0.3 percent to trade at $1.1436, though investors said
the single currency remained vulnerable to downside risk amid
tense Greek debt negotiations.
The dollar also fell against the yen, losing 0.1 percent to
trade at 118.62 yen after coming down from a peak of
119.41 just before the Fed minutes on Wednesday. The dollar
index was down 0.3 percent at 93.901.
In its January policy statement, the Fed gave a nod to
turmoil in markets across the globe, saying it would take
"financial and international developments" into account. It was
the first time since January 2013 that the Fed made an overt
reference to overseas economic events in its policy statement.
"The minutes were a bit on the dovish side compared to what
the market was looking for so we saw the dollar coming under
some initial pressure as a result of that, but I don't think
that changes the bigger picture," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX sales at Morgan Stanley in London.
"While the Fed has the potential to generate some short-term
volatility, we think the growth picture is the important thing
and that is why we still believe we're in a dollar bullish
environment."
U.S. debt yields, which spiked midweek and shored up the
dollar, promptly declined in the wake of the minutes' release.
Greece is expected to ask later in the day for an extension
to its loan agreements with the euro zone as it risks running
out of cash within weeks.
This seeming concession by Greece after weeks of haggling
with creditors would give the euro some relief, but Athens must
first overcome resistance from sceptical partners led by
Germany.
"The euro is quite stable amid the Greek risk ... the
immediate focal point is how risk assets fare going forward, as
they have performed relatively well despite Greece. Heightened
risk appetite may eventually prompt players to cover euro
shorts," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
A report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that
the European Central Bank would like Greece to introduce capital
controls appeared to have little impact on the euro.
The currency market was slightly robbed of liquidity with
most of Asia excluding Japan away on Lunar New Year holidays.
