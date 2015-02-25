* Yellen refrains from giving clear hint on rate hike timing
* Dollar bulls disappointed, greenback lower vs yen and euro
* Fed still seen taking a step to normalising policy
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 25 The dollar fell against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen suggested the central bank would not be rushed into
kicking off the U.S. interest rate tightening cycle.
The drop in the dollar mirrored a pullback in U.S. front-end
yields and came as some investors who positioned for
a more definitive signal on when interest rates would start to
rise were left disappointed by Yellen's testimony.
Yellen declined to provide much insight into when the word
"patient" might be dropped from the Fed's monetary policy
statement and instead emphasized that dropping the word would
not necessarily mean that rate hikes were imminent.
Instead, a decision to raise rates would be evaluated on a
meeting-to-meeting and would be very much
data-dependent.
"Some investors were positioned for more hawkish comments
and they were disappointed," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura. "We still hold a dollar bullish bias and
if the U.S. jobs data surprises to the upside next week, we
could see a return of dollar strength."
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 94.292, with
the greenback shedding ground against almost every major
currency. It fell 0.2 percent against the yen to 118.73 yen
, while the euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1375. Sterling
too, was up by a similar margin at $1.5502.
The dollar's drop was seen as temporary as the Fed is still
on track to raise rates later this year, perhaps in September
and not in June as some major banks had forecast.
That is in contrast to the European Central Bank which
embarks on a 60-billion-euros-a-month-bond buying programme from
next month while the Bank of Japan is already deep into its
quantitative easing programme. All of which makes the dollar a
buy on dips, traders said.
"Yellen's latest statements were taken as dovish more or
less. But the removal of the word 'patient' at the March meeting
now looks certain, and that would provide an opportunity to buy
the dollar again," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at
Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.7878,
aided by the greenback's broad weakness and a survey showing
that activity in China's mammoth factory sector edged up to a
four-month high in February.
The Australian dollar is often seen as a liquid proxy of
Chinese growth prospects due to Australia's large trade exposure
to China.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)