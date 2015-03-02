* Dollar hits 11-year high vs basket of currencies
* Jumps to 2-year high vs China's yuan after rate cut
* All eyes on euro as ECB prepares to launch quantitative
easing
* Aussie central bank seen cutting rates on Tuesday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 2 The dollar hovered around an
11-year high against a basket of major currencies on Monday,
helped by the fallout from a cut in Chinese interest rates which
added to renewed pressure in the past week on the euro.
Dealers and analysts in London, where 60 percent of the
world's currency trade is done, said the main theme of the next
week would be how markets will deal with the launch of outright
money-printing by the European Central Bank.
The bank is expected to lay out the details for its
quantitative easing programme of bond buying, due to start this
month, at a news conference on Thursday and the euro has been
falling steadily in the run in.
It was down just under 0.1 percent against the dollar in
early European deals, having sunk to a 5-week low after the
People's Bank of China cut rates on Saturday.
"Be it U.S. or Chinese data that is the trigger, the euro
right now is vulnerable," said Jane Foley, a strategist focussed
on G10 major currencies at Rabobank in London.
"There is a conviction that it will be foreigners who are
going to sell bonds to the ECB rather than euro zone investors
and that should have a negative effect on the euro."
The dollar rose to as high as 95.505 against a basket
of major currencies, its highest level since September 2003. It
last traded at 95.376.
Against the yen, it was trading at a two-week high of
119.965 yen up 0.2 percent on the day. It hit a two-year
high against China's yuan after the rate cut.
Another factor in the dollar's rise was the fall back of
both the Australian and New Zealand dollars after initial gains
on the cut in Chinese rates.
Many analysts had been convinced that Australia's Reserve
Bank would hold fire on another rise in interest rates this week
but the signs of concern over the pace of Chinese growth are
just the latest in a run of poor economic news.
Similar concerns over growth have afflicted the kiwi dollar
in recent weeks and both currencies were down half a percent on
the day early on in Europe, having gained around a half a
percent after the Chinese rate cut.
"The disappointing economic data ... suggests to us that the
Reserve Bank would see little value in waiting for further
confirmation of the need for additional stimulus to the
economy," analysts from Australian bank ANZ said in a note.
"Rate cuts by the People's Bank of China over the weekend
are a further sign of relative weakness in China's economy and a
further sign that monetary policy globally is typically being
eased outside of the United States."
