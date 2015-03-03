* Dollar/yen rise stalls on comments from Japan govt adviser
* Dollar index touches new 11-yr high after U.S. debt yields
spike
* RBA opts to leaves rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
(Recasts, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 3 The dollar eased from an 11-year
peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, hit by losses
against the yen after an economic adviser to Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said the greenback could not sustain more
gains.
Etsuro Honda, who some analysts described as a proponent of
yen weakness, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that
dollar/yen may be at the "upper limit of comfort zone".
The comments pulled the dollar off a three-week high of
120.27 yen hit earlier due to a spike in U.S. debt
yields. It last traded at 119.78, down 0.3 percent. The euro was
also lower at 134 yen.
"Honda's comments reflect the latest view of the government
and comes ahead of a proposed visit by Abe to the United States
in April," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
"They might not want the yen to weaken too much ahead of the
visit. So in the short term the yen's weakness could slow, but
over the medium term it will still weaken."
Some countries, especially in the G7, had complained about
sharp yen weakness in early 2013, just as Abe came to power and
the Bank of Japan was about to embark on a huge quantitative
easing programme to get inflation back to 2 percent.
The criticism about waging a "currency war" by driving the
yen sharply lower to boost exports have made the Japanese
sensitive to excessive weakness in the currency. Nevertheless,
with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to tighten monetary
policy sometime later this year, the dollar is likely to resume
its upward trek, traders said.
"In addition to some option-related selling above 120 yen,
Honda's comments helped send the dollar lower. The pullback in
Japanese shares is another factor weighing on the dollar today,"
said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The Nikkei sagged 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
"But these factors are only short-term selling factors.
Dollar/yen firmly remains in an uptrend long term," Ogino said.
The dollar index climbed to 95.516, a high not seen
since September 2003 before drifting down to 95.353, down 0.1
percent on the day.
The Australian dollar rose 1 percent against the greenback
after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to leave its policy
rate unchanged at a record low of 2.25 percent, surprising some
who had looked for another easing after February's cut.
The Aussie jumped to a high of $0.7845 before
settling at $0.7820, still up 0.8 percent on the day. Analysts
said the Aussie's rebound might prove temporary, as the RBA is
still expected to take rates lower sooner or later.
The euro, meanwhile, was flat at $1.1192, crawling up
from a six-week low of $1.1160 struck overnight.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Catherine Evans)