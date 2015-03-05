* Dollar index sets fresh high
* Markets awaiting details of ECB's QE programme
* Dollar strength seen continuing
(Updates after ECB decision)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 5 The euro hovered near a 11-1/2
year low against the dollar on Thursday as investors waited for
the European Central Bank to announce more details of its
massive bond-buying programme.
The euro fell to $1.1026 in Asia, its lowest since
early September 2003. It last traded at $1.1060, down 0.15
percent on the day, barely reacting to the ECB's decision to
keep interest rates unchanged.
The euro has lost 8.5 percent this year as investors braced
for the start of the ECB's asset purchases this month.
ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to detail the 1
trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) scheme at 1330 GMT.
The ECB's staff forecasts for the economy are also expected
and growth prospects are likely to be upgraded. Inflation
forecasts, however, could be tweaked lower, analysts said.
Markets will be looking to see how the asset purchase
programme will work, when the buying will start, whether it
applies to paper with negative yields and how the purchases will
be distributed along the yield curve.
A key concern for currency investors is whether the ECB can
buy 60 billion euros of assets per month. Many local European
investors are unlikely to sell because they have a tough time
replacing the assets with anything offering a similar yield.
But foreigners could be more willing to sell, take profits
and invest the proceeds in gilts or treasuries. That should
weigh on the euro, analysts said.
"The latest move (in the euro) suggests a vote of confidence
that the ECB's QE programme will at least succeed in weakening
the currency," said Marshall Gittler, head of FX strategy at
IronFX Global.
Dutch bank ING said in a note that the divergence in the
outlook for monetary policies in the United States and the euro
zone would add to the downward pressure on euro versus the
dollar.
Investors have already driven yields across Europe
to record lows in anticipation of the ECB's
largesse, widening the yield advantage of the U.S. dollar in the
process.
While there is much uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start raising rates, some analysts expect it to
drop the word "patient" in its forward guidance at its March
17-18 policy meeting, paving the way for a possible policy
tightening in June or later.
The dollar hit a fresh 11-year high against a basket of
major currencies. The dollar index rose to as high as 96.286
, its strongest level since September 2003.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to 120.20 yen
with traders citing buying by U.S. macro funds keen to
cover their short dollar positions.
