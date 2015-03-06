* Dollar index hovers near 11-year high, jobs data next test
* Euro struggles, ECB to start bond buying next week
* Swiss franc reserves suggest SNB didn't intervene in Feb
(Updates after start of European trade, changes dateline from
previous SYDNEY/TOKYO)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 6 The dollar resumed its rise
against the euro in early European deals on Friday, with U.S.
jobs data due later likely to decide whether it builds on 11-1/2
year highs hit after the European Central Bank met on Thursday.
Against a basket of major currencies the dollar also hovered
around 11-year highs, but dealers saw little prospect of further
moves before the non-farm payroll numbers start the U.S. day at
1230 GMT.
"It certainly looks like being a classic pre-payrolls
morning," said Michael Sneyd, a strategist with French bank BNP
Paribas in London.
"We are dollar bulls but the dollar has done very well since
the ISM services and ADP jobs figures on Wednesday so that
raises the bar substantially for the numbers today to push the
dollar higher."
BNP expect U.S. employers to have added 250,000 jobs in
February, compared to a consensus of 240,000, and Sneyd said a
figure in line with that might not prove enough to push the
dollar strongly past Thursday's highs.
In early trade in Europe the greenback was 0.2 percent
higher than Thursday's U.S. close at $1.1013, compared to the
11-1/2 year high of 1.09875.
On other European markets, data from the Swiss central bank
showed a rise in foreign currency reserves over the past month
that strategists said should largely be accounted for by the
change in the franc's value, suggesting the Swiss National Bank
has not been intervening heavily against the currency.
The franc has fallen back to around 1.07 francs per euro
from less than 1 franc per euro just over a month ago, and there
had been market speculation the SNB was intervening in the early
days following its abandonment of a peg against the euro on Jan.
15. It traded 0.1 percent higher against the euro at 1.0734 on
Friday.
The dollar's strength since last July, widely expected by
the major banks to continue, has come in bouts. After more than
a month of relative stability since the ECB announced its
programme of quantitative easing in January, it has gained
around 3 percent in just over a week.
That move was provoked by a perceived shift in rhetoric from
U.S. Federal Reserve officials and the jobs numbers will be
scrutinised for signs of the improvement that Chair Janet Yellen
said would lead the bank to consider hiking rates on a
"meeting-by-meeting basis".
The ECB's launch of its bond-buying programme next week is
also seen as keeping pressure on the single currency.
"The dollar is following a well-worn path of being bought on
expectations of strong payrolls. Yellen touched on the Fed's
data dependent aspect and the market has become more sensitive
to indicators," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua;
Editing by Gareth Jones)