* Dollar index touches 11-year high in Asia
* Strong jobs data raise bets of earlier Fed hike
* Eurogroup meeting to discuss Greece up next
LONDON, March 9 The dollar paused after hitting
an 11 1/2-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday,
but expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
soon are likely to underpin the greenback.
Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday increased the
chances the Fed will raise rates in mid-year. That pushed
Treasury yields higher and widened their gap with
government bonds from Japan and the euro zone.
The yield spread fuelled the greenback's rally last week,
when the dollar index posted its biggest weekly gains
since late 2011. It ran into some profit-taking in Europe on
Monday, and the index was last down 0.2 percent at 97.45.
"The dollar has travelled a long way in a pretty short time.
U.S. yields have risen but they need another catalyst to move
further higher. So until then, we could see some consolidation,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets, London.
The Fed's readiness to raise rates gave a clear advantage to
holding dollars, since the European Central Bank, the Bank of
Japan and many other central banks are looking to ease policy
further.
The euro rose to $1.0906, having slid to $1.0822
early in Asia, falling below Friday's trough of $1.0839 to reach
lows not seen since September 2003. The European Central Bank
started its 1 trillion-euro bond-buying programme on Monday,
which is expected to keep the euro under pressure.
Petr Krpata, a currency strategist at ING, said the euro's
gains would be short-lived, attributing them to profit-taking on
the dollar.
"The start of quantitative easing will be one of the key
reasons why the euro will remain soft," Krpata said. "We think
the key driver to the euro's downfall against the dollar will be
the further increase in short term interest rates in the U.S."
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 120.95, close
to Friday's three-month high of 121.29. In Europe, the focus was
on the outcome of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, who
will discuss reforms recently promised by Greece.
Athens and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month
to extend its bailout programme by four months. Cash-strapped
Greece has until April to conclude a bailout review and qualify
for further aid.
ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure told a Cypriot
newspaper on Sunday the ECB was looking forward to working with
Greece to complete its review, but time is running out.
"Greece and the ECB's asset-buying programme give it plenty
of reason for it to stay under pressure," added CIBC's Stretch.
