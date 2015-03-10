* Dollar near 12-yr high vs euro, 8-yr peak against yen
* Greek concerns begin to return for euro
* Aussie sags as China producer price deflation intensifies
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 10 The euro sank below $1.08 for
the first time in almost 12 years on Tuesday, as the latest
round of dollar gains brought into focus a run towards parity
that most major banks had not expected until next year.
The yen also fell, burdened by efforts to revive inflation
in Japan as well as by the grim outlook for most of the world
economy outside of the United States.
An almost 5 percent fall in factory prices in China drove
the Australian dollar to an almost six-year low -
giving another boost to its U.S. counterpart against a basket of
major currencies.
Several major banks have forecast the dollar will be worth
as much as the euro next year or in 2017. But even allowing for
the launch of euro zone quantitative easing, Reuters polling
shows most had not expected the euro to fall to $1.08 for
another six months.
Another round of dollar buying since a perceived change to a
less cautious tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve has driven the
greenback up another 5 percent in less than two weeks. It traded
as high as $1.07345 on Tuesday.
"The downward trend (in the euro) is continuing and it seems
like it will be very difficult to stop," said Ian Stannard,
European head of FX strategy with Morgan Stanley in London.
"The ECB QE operation got under way and that has reduced
yields. The euro is following that and it looks like many
people's long-term targets will be reached much earlier than
they had expected."
He and others in the market said there were also worries
about the tone of relations between Greece and its euro zone
creditors as they seek to use a four-month extension to its
financing to hammer out a new longer-term deal.
"Greece is the wild card," Stannard said. "I think the
market's assumption is that the extension would give us a
breather, but the negotiation process still does not seem to be
going smoothly, let's say."
The dollar rose as high as 122.04 yen, the highest
since July 2007, after bouncing from an overnight low of
120.615. The dollar index reached a new 11-1/2 year high of
98.196, having gained about 3 percent so far this month.
"Not much suggests that this downward trend should change,"
said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy with Dutch
bank ING in London. "In the near term we expect the euro decline
to culminate against the dollar next week around the 18 March
Federal Reserve meeting."
