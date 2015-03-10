* Dollar near 12-yr high vs euro, 8-yr peak against yen
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 10 The euro sank below $1.08 for
the first time in almost 12 years on Tuesday, as dollar gains
brought into focus a run towards parity that most major banks
had not expected until next year.
The yen also fell, burdened by efforts to revive inflation
in Japan as well as by the grim outlook for most of the world
economy outside the United States.
An almost 5 percent fall in factory prices in China drove
the Australian dollar to an almost six-year low -
another boost to its U.S. counterpart against a basket of major
currencies.
Several major banks have forecast the dollar will be worth
as much as the euro next year or in 2017. But even allowing for
the launch of euro zone quantitative easing, Reuters polling
shows most had not expected the euro to fall to $1.08 for
another six months.
Another round of dollar buying since a perceived change in
tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve has driven the greenback up
another 5 percent in less than two weeks. It traded as high as
$1.07345 on Tuesday.
"The downward trend (in the euro) is continuing and it seems
like it will be very difficult to stop," said Ian Stannard,
European head of FX strategy with Morgan Stanley in London.
"The ECB QE operation got under way and that has reduced
yields. The euro is following that and it looks like many
people's long-term targets will be reached much earlier than
they had expected."
He and others in the market said there were also worries
about the tone of relations between Greece and its euro zone
creditors as they seek to use a four-month extension to its
financing to hammer out a new longer-term deal.
"Greece is the wild card," Stannard said. "I think the
market's assumption is that the extension would give us a
breather, but the negotiation process still does not seem to be
going smoothly, let's say."
The dollar rose as high as 122.04 yen, the highest
since July 2007, after bouncing from an overnight low of
120.615. The dollar index reached a new 11-1/2 year high of
98.196, having gained about 3 percent so far this month.
"Not much suggests that this downward trend should change,"
said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy with Dutch
bank ING in London. "In the near term we expect the euro decline
to culminate against the dollar next week around the 18 March
Federal Reserve meeting."
The Norwegian crown fell as much as 1.6 percent to a 13-year
low of 8.0607 crowns per dollar and 0.6 percent against
the euro to a four-week low of 8.6656 crowns.
"Some slippage in the price of Brent crude in recent days
has undermined the Norwegian currency," said Jane Foley, a
currency strategist with Rabobank in London. "A resurgence in
speculation that Norges Bank may be prepared to cut rates at its
March 19 policy meeting is also weighing. We see a strong chance
of a 25 basis point rate cut next week."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by
Hugh Lawson and Nigel Stephenson)