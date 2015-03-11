* Euro heads towards parity with dollar as policy diverges
* Euro zone yields hit record lows two days after QE starts
* Dollar index hits 12-year high
* Australian dollar dips to 6-year low against greenback
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 11 The battered euro took another
plunge towards parity with the dollar on Wednesday, shedding
over 1 percent to trade below $1.06 for the first time in 12
years as a 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying programme began to
bite.
The European Central Bank started buying sovereign bonds
with newly created money on Monday in an effort to boost growth
and inflation in the euro zone, sending yields on the debt of
nearly all its countries to record lows and driving investors
away from the euro.
The single currency skidded to $1.0560 on Wednesday,
down 1.3 percent on the day and adding to an almost 13 percent
fall since the start of the year that is set to leave the euro
with its worst quarter on record.
"(The dollar and the euro) can go to parity and it can
happen pretty quickly, within the next month or two," said Gian
Marco Salcioli, Head of FX Sales at the investment banking arm
of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI.
"It is like getting stuck in the traffic on the way to the
seaside. You know you will get there, you just don't know when."
Around a third of the euro's fall this year has come since
Friday, when a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report fuelled
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates as soon as the middle of this year.
Paul Lambert, who runs a $325 million currency fund at
Insight Investment in London, said the euro's fall against the
dollar this week had been exaggerated by a broad dollar rally
since the jobs data, which also took the greenback to a
7-1/2-year high against the yen on Tuesday of 122.04.
"In terms of the flow that we're hearing about ... it's not
panic selling of euros," he said. "We're hearing it's corporate
flow, some fund flow, some speculative flow. None of it in
itself is particularly outsized but it's all going in the same
direction."
The euro fell across the board, hitting a seven-year low
against sterling of 70.145 pence and even an
18-month low of 128.360 yen, which stayed close to its
lows against the dollar.
Benefitting from its gains against the euro and yen, the
greenback soared 0.9 percent to a 12-year high of 99.507 against
a basket of major currencies, within a whisker of the
psychologically important 100 level last seen in April 2003.
