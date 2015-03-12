(Recasts, adds details, fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 12 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, recovering
from a 12-year low struck earlier in the day, as a sustained
sell-off in single currency paused for breath.
But traders said gains would be limited with investors
looking to sell the euro at higher levels. Both technical
indicators and options market pricing showed more
losses are in store for the beleaguered currency which has hit a
13-year against a basket of currencies.
The one trillion euro bond-buying programme the European
Central Bank launched on Monday has dented the euro's appeal by
driving yields of many euro zone bonds deeper into negative
territory and others to all-time lows. A 30-year German bond
now offers a yield which is below a two-year U.S.
Treasury note.
The euro fell as far as $1.0494, the lowest since Jan
2003, before recovering to trade at $1.0630, up 0.8 percent.
Still, its recent sharp drop has triggered talk of parity with
the dollar, a phenomenon last witnessed in 2002.
"There is a strong momentum for the euro to hit parity
against the dollar. Portfolio diversification flows out of the
euro zone into the U.S. and the U.K. should see the euro drop.
Also the ECB will want a weaker euro to push up inflation," said
Yujiro Goto, currency analyst at Nomura.
"So unless we get protests from other trading partners about
a weakening euro, I think the trend will continue. There have
been some noises from the U.S. but as long as the Europeans are
happy with the currency weakness, the euro can go down further."
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told the
Financial Times it was not so clear that there will be big moves
in the dollar in the near term. "A lot has been priced in at
this point" in currency markets, he said, referring to the
divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the ECB.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against major
currencies hit 100.06 for the first time since early
2003, before dropping. It was last down 0.8 percent at 98.96.
Investors now await U.S. retail sales data later in the day
to see if the figures can reinforce expectations of an interest
rate hike by the Federal Reserve by mid-year. Due to the bitter
cold weather, a pull-back is sales is expected, a factor that
could weigh on the dollar, analysts said.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar advanced after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand sounded less dovish than markets had
positioned for and kept interest rates steady at 3.5 percent.
"When you look through the statement, the threshold for
cutting the cash rate right now is perhaps a little bit higher
than what markets have been anticipating," said Nick Tuffley,
economist at ASB Bank.
The kiwi was at $0.7400, up 1.4 percent and pulling
away from a five-week trough of $0.7192 struck on March 11.
