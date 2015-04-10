By John Geddie and Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 The euro sank back below $1.06
on Friday, capping a bullish few days for the dollar that have
put it on course for a first weekly rise in a month and hinted
at another push towards parity with the single currency.
U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday eased concern about the
state of the economy and the mood music from Federal Reserve
officials has also restated the case for raising interest rates
this year, long before its European and Japanese peers.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose almost half
a percent to a three-week high in morning trade in Europe,
bolstered by diverging bond yields in the U.S. and euro zone
that should pull capital into the world's largest economy.
"The latest data now suggests that the U.S. economy is
rebounding after a very weak start to the year," said BTM-UFJ
currency economist Lee Hardman.
"The general story is still that the U.S. looks well
positioned to outperform ... There is still scope for the dollar
to strengthen further."
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 99.481, its
highest since March 19.
Dealers said dollar-buying by longer-term investors helped
drive the move for euro, down 0.7 percent at $1.0583, its
weakest since March 19. The single currency has fallen more than
3 percent this week.
"It is certainly reasonable at this stage that we have seen
some consolidation, given the scale of the move in the dollar
(in the past six months)," said Sandra Cowl, a member of the
investment committee at French asset manager Carmignac Gestion.
"The speculative community has been very long dollars and
there has to be some clearing out of those positions. But the
structural strengthening of the dollar will continue."
Much attention in a relatively sedate week for major
currency markets has focused on Britain's May 7 elections, set
to generate a potentially destabilising period of negotiations
to form a government.
The cost of hedging against volatile moves in the pound
around the vote has risen steadily since the start of the year
and finally begun to show up in spot rates of sterling as well.
Polls showing the Labour party moving in front, allied to
soft industrial output data, helped send sterling to a five-year
low of $1.4604, with dealers saying there was support from an
options barrier at $1.4600.
"A $1.40 level for sterling/dollar is certainly not out of
reach if the election aftermath turns ugly," said Standard Bank
currency strategist Steve Barrow.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)