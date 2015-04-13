(Recasts, adds new quote, changes byline from previous SINGAPORE/TOKYO)

* Australian, Kiwi dollars hit by shock fall in China exports

* Sterling extends losses, hits fresh 5-year low

* Low euro zone bond yields drive out investors out of euro

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, April 13 The Australian and New Zealand dollars skidded on Monday after a shock 15 percent contraction in Chinese exports in March stoked worries about sputtering growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Sterling ticked down to another five-year low, with just 3-1/2 weeks to go until the most uncertain British parliamentary elections in decades and with weaker-than-expected industrial data last week still weighing.

China's tumble in exports was the worst in a year and confounded economists' expectations for a 12 percent rise. Imports also shrank 12.7 percent, the biggest slump in six years, indicating tepid domestic demand.

The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy of China plays because of the two countries' trade links, slid as much as 1.5 percent to $0.7570, bringing the Aussie back within sight of a six-year low of $0.7534 set earlier in the month.

The World Bank also cut its 2015 growth forecasts for developing East Asia and China on Monday and warned of "significant" risks from global uncertainties."

"All of that provides quite a negative picture for the Aussie, particularly as the data we had overnight was very much driven by a decline in exports, which is going to be seen as quite a negative factor for the region," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

New Zealand's dollar, which is also correlated with China's economic performance, fell as much as 1 percent to $0.7445 .

The pound fell as far as $1.4567, its lowest level since June 2010, with analysts citing political risk ahead of the May 7 ballot as driving the weakness.

"Sterling seems to represent value at these levels, but election-associated volatility ... gives little incentive to pull the trigger," wrote Citi analysts in a research note.

Currency options on sterling expiring after the May 7 vote have been hitting multi-year highs, and any protracted talks on forming a coalition government could push them higher still.

The euro also faltered, pressured by recent falls in euro zone bond yields on the back of the European Central Bank's monetary easing. The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.0561, on track for its sixth straight day of losses.

Adding to the pressure on the euro, Greece has been bickering with the euro zone over its reform programme ahead of euro zone finance ministers' meeting on April 24 to consider more funding for Athens.

Data released on Friday showed speculators' net short position against the euro remained near record highs. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)