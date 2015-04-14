* Japanese adviser indicates yen may have fallen too far
* Rising yield gap between JGBs/German Bunds to help yen
* Euro drops to 2-1/2 month low vs Swiss franc
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 14 The yen rose across the board
on Tuesday, hitting a two-year high against the euro, after an
economic adviser to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated
that the currency might have fallen too far and needed to
retrace some of its losses.
Koichi Hamada said on Monday that the yen's level of around
120 per dollar was very weak and that 105 yen to the dollar
would be more appropriate.
The yen was also helped by the Bank of Japan's signal on
Monday that the benefits of its stimulus programme were
broadening, dampening talk of more near-term easing.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he
would not comment on foreign exchange levels.
The dollar fell 0.35 percent against the yen to 119.65 yen
, while the euro lost 0.4 percent to trade at 126.40
, having hit a two-year low of 126.08 earlier in the
European session.
"Hamada's comments lead to speculation that the Japanese
government is uncomfortable with rapid yen weakness," Nomura
currency strategist Yujiro Goto said. "In the short term, it may
slow down the yen's weakness against the dollar, but against the
euro, we expect it to strengthen."
Goto said Japanese government bond yields above
German Bund yields made yen investments more
attractive compared to the euro assets. That was driving long
term investors such as sovereign funds and central banks to
gradually shift their portfolios towards the yen.
"We are expecting the euro to drop to 125 yen," Goto said.
The euro was flat against the dollar ahead of U.S. retail
sales data later in the day. It was last trading at
$1.0565,, not far from last month's 12-year low of
$1.0457. The euro also hit a 2-1/2 month low against the Swiss
franc of 1.0297 francs and a 4-1/2 month trough
against the Norwegian crown.
Weighing on the euro was a Financial Times report that
Athens was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a
deal with its creditors by the end of the month. Greece denied
the report, saying negotiations were proceeding "swiftly".
"Overall, the position with Greece is now becoming more
critical, in our view, and is set to put the euro under
increasing pressure," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "A move
below $1.0460 March lows would open the way for a decline
towards the $1.0200 area initially."
