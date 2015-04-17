* Dollar index on track for worst week in month
* U.S. CPI next focus after series of lacklustre economic
data
* FX market appears sanguine on "Grexit" risk
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 17 The dollar fell for a fourth
straight day on Friday, coming close to its one-week low, after
a run of weak U.S. economic data cast doubt on prospects for a
Federal Reserve interest rate rise in coming months.
The latest data showed U.S. housing starts rose less than
expected in March and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region grew modestly this month. That suggests the economy may
struggle to rebound from a weak first quarter.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's performance
against a basket of major currencies, traded 0.3 percent lower
at 97.429. It is on track to fall almost 2 percent this
week -- its biggest loss in a month.
"The real question for the dollar is: is this just a poor
quarter or is this the beginning of a trend of slower data in
the States?" said Peter Kinsella, senior FX strategist at
Commmerzbank in London.
Benefiting from the dollar's weakness, the euro has had its
best week in a month against the greenback. The single currency
has risen almost 2 percent, despite growing concern that
Greece's debt crisis will lead the country to default and leave
the euro zone. It was 0.2 percent higher on Friday at $1.07865
.
"Greece is not an issue for the FX market," Kinsella said.
"Every corporate in Europe at this stage has contingency plans
in the event of a Grexit. Even when it were to take place it
wouldn't really be a surprise for the market, so further
downside in the euro on that basis is not so obvious."
Traders will watching U.S. consumer inflation data due at
1230 GMT. Soft data could reinforce the view the Fed will delay
any rate hikes, said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore. <ECONUS
Also watched by the market will be a meeting of Group of 20
finance ministers and central bankers, with a communique and
news conference expected around 1700 GMT. Analysts, however,
played down the event's potential impact on currencies.
A focal point will be whether any comments express concern
about dollar strength, possibly from U.S. officials, Barclays'
Kotecha said. "But I suspect that's not going to be the case,"
he said.
