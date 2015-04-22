(Adds sterling gains, updates prices)
* Euro edges higher; Australian CPI slightly above forecast
* Greek debt talks in focus later this week
* Sterling hits 5-week high vs dollar on upbeat Bank of
England
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 22 The euro recovered some ground
against the dollar on Wednesday in the absence of major news on
Greece, while the Australian dollar rose after inflation data
suggested an interest rate cut was not imminent.
In a subdued session for most major currencies, sterling
gained around half a percent against a basket of its peers
after Bank of England minutes that emphasised hopes for a
further improvement in the UK economy over the next year.
The threat that Greece could fall out of the euro in a
disagreement over the terms of financial aid from the rest of
Europe has yet to show up to any great extent in the price of
the single currency.
Many analysts and investors say a Greek exit from the euro
prompted by Athens running out of funds in May or June could
knock the euro swiftly below parity with the dollar. But for the
moment the market still believes the ability of European
policymakers to avert that scenario.
"Greece is certainly something that is continuing to be in
focus given that we still don't have a bailout deal," said
Phyllis Papadavid, Senior Global FX Strategist with BNP Paribas
in London.
"The euro has really been stuck in a range for the past
couple of weeks and I would put that down rather to the dollar
being in a consolidation phase. Once we see U.S. data improve
the bias is definitely for the dollar to gain further."
After some early gains in Europe, the euro was up 0.3
percent on the day at $1.0770 and 0.2 percent at 128.66
yen.
The Australian dollar was the day's biggest mover,
gaining more than 1 percent to $0.7794 after data showed core
inflation of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, higher than a
forecast of 0.5 percent.
Signals from Australian central bank chief Glenn Stevens and
minutes of the bank's April 7 meeting, all of which were seen as
raising the prospect of an interest rate cut in May, have
weighed on the currency this week.
"The case (for easing rates) hasn't disappeared... but it
certainly reduces the chance a little bit more for May anyway,"
said David De Garis, a senior economist at National Australia
Bank.
Against the yen the dollar stood at 119.63 yen, flat
on the day and not far from a one-week high of 119.83 set
overnight.
Sterling rose 0.9 percent to hit a five-week high above
$1.50, helping push the dollar index down 0.4 percent to 97.81
. That again cast doubt on whether there is much real
concern about the currency's fate around British elections due
in just two weeks, although traders said any further gains were
unlikely.
"I can't see a massive sustained rally with so much
political uncertainty," said one London-based spot trader. "The
election concerns will keep sterling rallies limited."
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Anirban Nag; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)